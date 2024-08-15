SysAid Hits 100+ Customer Milestone for SysAid Copilot and Continues to Release Innovative Features Enhancing it's Gen-AI Driven IT Service Management Offering

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of innovative IT and Enterprise service management solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone: over 100 organizations are now leveraging the transformative capabilities of SysAid Copilot. This achievement underscores SysAid's commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower IT teams with efficiency, and drive organizational productivity.

Industry analysts predict that the integration of image recognition technology into customer experience platforms will revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers. By 2025, it is expected that over 70% of customer interactions will be influenced by emerging technologies like image recognition.

Recognizing this trend, and among multiple new capabilities enhancing the company's AI offering, SysAid has announced its new Image Analysis from Chatbot (AI Vision recognition) enabling users to simply upload an image into the AI Chatbot and receive answers based on its context. The AI Chatbot instantly analyzes the image and delivers relevant solutions or insights, streamlining communication and ensuring users get the help they need faster and more efficiently. In parallel this enables agents to obtain the information they require to resolve the issue while minimizing back and forth with the end-user.

This technology will significantly enhance IT Service Management (ITSM) by enabling more efficient and accurate incident reporting and resolution, reducing the time to resolution by up to 50%.

"I am honored to announce that 100 organizations have chosen SysAid Copilot to transform their IT operations," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "This milestone underscores our customers' confidence in SysAid as an innovative technology leader in AI-driven ITSM. We're committed to pushing technological boundaries and delivering solutions that not only meet today's challenges but anticipate tomorrow's. By forging the next generation of ITSM, we're ensuring our customers are equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

Additionally, the latest developments to the company's AI offering include:

Revolutionary AI Chatbot for Agents

Integrated seamlessly within the agent portal, this advanced chatbot redefines how IT agents handle queries and issues. It provides precise answers, suggests effective solutions, assists in message composition, and utilizes Task Advisor to prioritize service records. The result is a dramatic reduction in Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and improved workflow efficiency. Agents receive instant, tailored AI responses, allowing them to resolve issues without leaving the Admin Portal.

Additionally, the AI Chatbot for Agents offers contextual solution suggestions and message drafts directly within any ticket the AI Admin is working on. This feature eliminates the need to search for solutions outside the Service Record and saves time in drafting messages to request users.

Enhanced AI Dataset Prioritization

SysAid's latest update also includes advanced dataset prioritization capabilities. AI Admins can now use Advanced Configurations in Dataset Settings to prioritize and select dataset sources for user queries. By assigning values from 0 to 1, admins can control the relevance of data sources considered by the AI Chatbot. This enhances answer quality, aligns responses with organizational goals, and boosts user satisfaction.

AI Emailbot customizations

With SysAid's exclusive AI Emailbot, you can now tailor the appearance and content of AI-driven service notifications to perfectly match your organization's voice and style, creating a cohesive and branded experience for your end users. Admins can effortlessly customize the text and elements surrounding the AI response, ensuring it's not only localized but also aligned with your brand's tone. And to further enhance user satisfaction, the AI Emailbot intelligently translates responses based on the user's language, delivering a seamless and personalized interaction every time.

With over 100 customers now using SysAid Copilot and the launch of new AI-driven features like AI Vision recognition and enhanced chatbot functionalities, SysAid continues to demonstrate its leadership in IT service management innovation. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing its offerings, ensuring that IT teams are empowered with the most effective tools to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving and dynamic digital landscape.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

