SysAid is recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for IT Management Intelligence, 2024, and Gartner Hype Cycle for ITSM, 2024, in the Operations Assistant Category

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid a global leader in Enterprise and IT Service Management solutions today announced it has been named a Sample Vendor in both the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for IT Management Intelligence, 2024[1], and Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for ITSM, 2024.[2], operations assistant category.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

"We believe that being named a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle report is a testament to our dedication to empowering I&O teams with cutting-edge AI solutions. Our SysAid Copilot chatbot delivers AI-driven insights and automation that transform how I&O teams work, from faster case resolution to smarter decision-making," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "With its natural language interface, SysAid Copilot enhances productivity and simplifies complex tasks, allowing teams to operate more efficiently and effectively. We're proud to be at the forefront of this evolution, providing the tools that help I&O professionals thrive in today's demanding IT environment."

In addition to the new Hype Cycle reports, SysAid has been recognized in Gartner research and reports on multiple recent occasions including being named in:





Gartner Market Guide for IT Service Management Platforms By Rich Doheny , Chris Matchett , 18 December 2023

, , Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms for Midsize Enterprise

Gartner Clients can download the Gartner Hype Cycles for I T Management Intelligence, 2024 , and Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for ITSM, 2024 using your Gartner.com login.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

