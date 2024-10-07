SysAid Now Available on AWS Marketplace, Extending Reach and Streamlining IT Procurement for Customers

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of Enterprise and IT Service Management solutions today announced its availability in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that simplifies the discovery, procurement, and deployment of software. AWS Marketplace offers over 290,000 active buyers access to innovative cloud-based applications from independent software vendors, streamlining procurement with a focus on governance, compliance, and spend management.

By joining AWS Marketplace, SysAid enables customers to streamline procurement using their AWS accounts, simplifying vendor management and expediting the purchasing process. Customers can also optimize their IT spend by utilizing AWS credits to reduce the overall cost of their purchase, while leveraging consolidated billing, combining software expenses with other AWS services into a single, manageable invoice.

"SysAid's availability in AWS Marketplace significantly broadens our reach, providing a seamless purchasing experience for enterprises already utilizing the AWS platform," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "This collaboration not only accelerates and simplifies procurement for customers but also opens new co-selling opportunities with AWS, extending our market visibility and driving growth."

Beyond procurement efficiency, AWS Marketplace offers integrated governance and compliance tools, ensuring that organizations can confidently adhere to internal policies while purchasing SysAid. With this framework, even companies with strict vendor management requirements can seamlessly adopt SysAid.

For more information on SysAid, visit the SysAid listing on the AWS Marketplace.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

Find SysAid in AWS Marketplace here

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940298/SysAid_v2_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SysAid