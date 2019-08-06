SysAid Ranks #1 in G2 Momentum Grid® for Service Desk

For Summer 2019, SysAid ranks as a G2 Crowd Leader for both Enterprise and Mid-Market buyers. It also earned badges for "Best Meet Requirements" and "Users Most Likely to Recommend." In addition to having the highest momentum score, SysAid holds the third highest user satisfaction score and second highest ease-of-use score.

"Our team strives to push the frontiers of innovation in service desk technology while continuing to set the bar for customer service, implementation, and user experience," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "I'm grateful to our customers for sharing their experiences with the G2 Crowd community."

SysAid's high-momentum summer builds upon its new innovations in service desk technology. Recently, SysAid debuted Automate Joe, the first ITSM offering able to orchestrate and automate service delivery across business, application, and infrastructure layers. Earlier in 2019, SysAid unveiled a refreshed user interface designed to accelerate ticket resolution.

To see SysAid's G2 Crowd profile and verified user reviews, visit https://www.g2.com/products/sysaid/reviews

About SysAid

SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform IT agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.

Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid combines all the essential IT tools in one platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com.

