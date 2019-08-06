SysAid Ranks #1 in G2 Momentum Grid® for Service Desk
SysAid tops list of high-trajectory service desk vendors based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence
Aug 06, 2019, 09:01 ET
BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid announced today that it ranked #1 in the G2 Momentum Grid® for Service Desk | Summer 2019. Out of 27 vendors, SysAid demonstrated the highest-growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence.
G2 Momentum Grid Reports help buyers select solutions that will meet their needs now and into the future. Buyers can use them to discover products that are innovating ahead of the competition and advancing the frontiers of their industries.
For Summer 2019, SysAid ranks as a G2 Crowd Leader for both Enterprise and Mid-Market buyers. It also earned badges for "Best Meet Requirements" and "Users Most Likely to Recommend." In addition to having the highest momentum score, SysAid holds the third highest user satisfaction score and second highest ease-of-use score.
"Our team strives to push the frontiers of innovation in service desk technology while continuing to set the bar for customer service, implementation, and user experience," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "I'm grateful to our customers for sharing their experiences with the G2 Crowd community."
SysAid's high-momentum summer builds upon its new innovations in service desk technology. Recently, SysAid debuted Automate Joe, the first ITSM offering able to orchestrate and automate service delivery across business, application, and infrastructure layers. Earlier in 2019, SysAid unveiled a refreshed user interface designed to accelerate ticket resolution.
To see SysAid's G2 Crowd profile and verified user reviews, visit https://www.g2.com/products/sysaid/reviews
About SysAid
SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform IT agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.
Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid combines all the essential IT tools in one platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com.
