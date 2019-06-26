SysAid Unveils Automate Joe, Built-in Service Orchestration for ITSM

BOSTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT service management (ITSM) solutions, today launched Automate Joe, a service orchestration engine that automates manual, repetitive IT tasks. Powered by the market-leading CA Automic Service Orchestration, Automate Joe is the first offering in the ITSM market that orchestrates service delivery across business, application, and infrastructure layers at the push of a button. By freeing service desk agents from manual tasks such as employee onboarding and offboarding, software deployment, Active Directory modifications, and provisioning virtual machines, Automate Joe will improve productivity, accelerate processes, and slash ticket resolution times.

SysAid developed Automate Joe because most service desk agents are stuck doing rote, error-prone tasks that siphon time away from more valuable work. Indeed, IT departments spend 30% of their time on low-level tasks, according to one study. If that time wasted on repetitive tasks were regained, IT could focus more on value-creating projects and innovations that enhance end-user experience.

Automate Joe frees up time and solves the automation problems by fully orchestrating the delivery of low-level services such as the provisioning, updating, changing, and de-provisioning of service components. Whereas most automation tools are siloed, Automate Joe is built into SysAid and orchestrates tasks involving systems and applications outside the SysAid environment, all from a single point of control.

According to a recent EMA report sponsored by SysAid, one of the main obstacles in automation is a lack of integration between ITSM platforms and other IT applications. The resulting automations are usually unreliable because they involve piecemeal scripts and products spanning internal and external applications. Automate Joe addresses these concerns by orchestrating tasks across hundreds of external applications using automation scripts that have been tested for reliability and are easy to set up.

Out of the box, Automate Joe orchestrates five types of processes:

Automate employee onboarding and offboarding in Windows Active Directory and Azure Directory

Provision and deprovision VMware virtual machines

Automate workflows for Microsoft Exchange mail systems

Deploy software via Microsoft SCCM server

Automate SFTP file transfers

"Rote, procedural work demoralizes service desk agents and distracts them from pursuing the innovative ideas that make IT valuable to a business," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "Automate Joe changes the norm by accelerating service, increasing agility, and ensuring faster resolution for end users. Essentially, we're introducing a better way to execute the nuts and bolts of IT service management."

Hundreds of use cases for Automate Joe are available in SysAid's Automation Marketplace. To learn more about service orchestration with Automate Joe, visit www.sysaid.com/automatejoe .

About SysAid

SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform IT agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.

Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid combines all the essential IT tools in one platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Solomon

SSPR

267-589-9162

jsolomon@sspr.com

SOURCE SysAid

Related Links

https://www.sysaid.com

