Sysco Sygma-KC Workers Choose Teamsters Local 955

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysco-Sygma Kansas City warehouse workers voted overwhelmingly for Teamsters Local 955 representation Thursday, the second Teamster election win in eight days at the nation's largest broadline foodservice provider. Sysco South Florida workers in Miami won their election last week.

Chase Hibdon, 29, a five-year warehouse selector, said the unit of 33 voted "yes" to improve conditions in the facility, from seniority to ending favoritism.

"We voted to change the future of Sygma," Hibdon said. "Everyone has come together to make it better for everyone."

Jerry Wood, President of Local 955, said workers stood firm in their demand for a voice in the workplace despite an aggressive anti-union campaign in which the company terminated two union supporters.

"The workers are going to continue to stand firm as we sit down to bargain a first contract that provides dignity for the hard work they do every day," Wood said.

Sysco [NYSE: SYY] provides food and supplies to restaurants, schools, hospitals and government accounts across North America. The company is under federal investigation for violations of labor law in multiple states, including Missouri. National Labor Relations Board regions have found merit to charges including unlawful termination, surveillance and intimidation during union organizing campaigns.

Teamsters represent more than 10,000 workers at 51 of 84 Sysco and Sysco-Sygma distribution centers nationwide.

"Sysco has to know it's time to make a serious change in labor relations, to stop the anti-union behavior and address issues across its distribution system," said Steve Vairma, Teamsters Warehouse Division Director. "Its employees keep sending that message in election after election, and will keep doing so until they find justice."

