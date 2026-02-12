SYSCO TEAMSTERS IN CHICAGO AND MONTANA AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Over 500 Drivers and Warehouse Workers Demand Fair Contract

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 Sysco drivers and warehouse workers in Chicago and Montana, jointly represented by five Teamsters locals, have voted by a 99.5 percent margin to authorize a strike. The workers are demanding wage increases, stronger benefits, and improved working conditions that meet or exceed the standards already set by thousands of Teamsters across the company.

"Every day, drivers like us are the reason Sysco is able to deliver for its customers," said Alen Hukic, a driver at Sysco and a member of Teamsters Local 710 in Chicago. "Management needs to take our demands seriously and provide a contract that allows us to take care of ourselves and our families."

Sysco is one of the largest and most profitable food service providers in the United States. In 2025, the company posted net profits of $1.8 billion. Sysco Teamsters in Chicago and Montana are demanding a contract that reflects their critical role in the company's success and Sysco's strong financial position.

"We're asking for a fair and reasonable contract that reflects the massive profits this company generates every year because of our labor," said Sean Krebs, a warehouse worker at Sysco and member of Teamsters Local 190 in Montana. "None of us want to be on the strike line, but if Sysco fails to offer a fair agreement, we will have no choice but to withhold our labor."

The Teamsters represent more than 13,000 Sysco workers nationwide across the company and its subsidiaries. Over the past year, Sysco Teamsters have secured a series of strong agreements including the first-ever regional contract ratified in December. Last week, Sysco Teamsters in Spokane, Wash., ratified a lucrative new contract that delivered a 34 percent wage increase, reduced health care costs, and higher pension contributions.

"Sysco is going to put a strong agreement on the table, or Teamsters will be out in the streets," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Teamsters at Sysco are the reason this company records such large profit margins. It's time for Sysco to come to terms on a fair contract — or deal with the consequences."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters