US FOODS TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Local 135 Drivers and Warehouse Workers Win Lucrative Agreement

FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a credible strike threat, more than 200 drivers and warehouse workers at US Foods in Indiana, represented by Teamsters Local 135, have overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement. The contract is the direct result of members' readiness to strike, which forced US Foods management to agree to a strong, comprehensive deal that delivers significantly higher wages, a defined benefit pension, protections against automation, and safer working conditions.

"This contract is the result of the militancy and unity of our members, and it will hold management accountable," said Dustin Roach, President of Local 135. "Our members held their ground, and they won a contract that raises standards and protects their future."

The new agreement delivers a 26 percent wage increase, secures first-ever pension benefits for workers who were previously stuck with a company 401(k), expands health care coverage, establishes protections against unchecked automation, and creates enforceable load standards to improve safety and working conditions for drivers.

"We stood strong together and fought for what we believe in and what we deserve," said Terrell Saunders, a warehouse worker and member of Local 135. "We secured the best agreement we have seen at US Foods that includes better wages, pension, and some of the strongest contract language we've ever had at this company. We are all proud to be Teamsters, and US Foods knows it."

US Foods has a market capitalization of over $19 billion, making it one of the largest and most profitable food service distributors in the country. The Teamsters represent more than 5,500 US Foods workers nationwide. US Foods Teamsters represented by Local 135 deliver to customers across Indiana and into Louisville, supplying hundreds of local restaurants, major universities, and critical hospital systems.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters