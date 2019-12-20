Sysco Warehouse Workers In Virginia Choose Teamsters Local 822

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By a nearly 3-1 margin, Sysco warehouse workers voted for Teamsters Local 822 representation on Dec. 19, the fourth Teamster election win in the past several months at the nation's largest broadline foodservice provider. Drivers at this same location won their election in late August. Sysco South Florida workers in Miami and workers at Sysco-Sygma Kansas City also won their election in August.

The latest group in Hampton Roads has 70 warehouse workers in the bargaining unit.

"It's all about making our working conditions better," said Derrick Scott,a 13-year employee. "All levels of management are unresponsive, and we're tired of the mistreatment."

"I want to be seen as a person, as a valued employee, not as a number by the company," said Frank Jeanette, an eight-year employee. "We work hard every day to make Sysco successful."

"Once again, Sysco brought in union busters in a shameless attempt to knock these workers down, but once again the workers remained strong, united and focused and didn't listen to the company's vicious lies," said James Wright, President of Local 822 in Norfolk, Va.. "I applaud these workers for standing up to fight for positive changes in their workplace."

Sysco [NYSE: SYY] provides food and supplies to restaurants, schools, hospitals and government accounts across North America. The company is under federal investigation for violations of labor law in multiple states, including Missouri. National Labor Relations Board regions have found merit to charges including unlawful termination, surveillance and intimidation during union organizing campaigns.

Teamsters represent more than 10,000 workers at 53 of 84 Sysco and Sysco-Sygma distribution centers nationwide.

"The warehouse workers in Hampton Roads have demonstrated yet again that workers will stand together in the face abuse from management," said Steve Vairma, Teamsters Warehouse Division Director. "It's time for Sysco to sit down to have a real dialogue about improving labor relations throughout the company."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (202) 624-6911

tgotsch@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

