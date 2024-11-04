SYSCO/SYGMA DRIVERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

More Than 60 Drivers Join Teamsters Local 955, Prepare for Contract Negotiations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite shameful union-busting tactics, more than 60 delivery drivers at Sysco/SYGMA have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 955 in Kansas City. SYGMA is a subsidiary of Sysco that supplies food and other goods to major chain restaurants.

"We stood tall against management and their attempts to scheme, retaliate, and spread misleading information," said Jeremy Johnson, a driver at Sysco/SYGMA and a new member of Local 955. "They engaged in unfair labor practices, abandoned ethical standards, and relentlessly bombarded us with propaganda through text messages. They even resorted to sending intimidating fliers to our homes and hired union-busting professionals at $281 an hour to deceive and harass us daily. This was no minor challenge to overcome, yet we persevered."

Drivers at Sysco/SGYMA in Kansas City join warehouse workers from the same facility already represented by Local 955. Earlier this month, Sysco forced these workers on strike after failing to present an acceptable contract offer. The one-day strike resulted in a unanimously ratified contract.

"We look forward to helping our newest members negotiate the strongest possible contract, which they rightfully deserve," said Jerry D. Wood, President of Local 955. "The behavior Sysco displayed towards these workers was simply unacceptable. I commend our members for overcoming the company's shameful tactics and welcome them to Local 955."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent more than 10,000 workers at Sysco and its subsidiaries. In recent years, corporate greed and a blatant disregard for workers' rights have led to multiple high-profile labor disputes with the company.

"Once again, Sysco management has skirted the law and shown outright contempt towards workers for exercising their legal right to join the Teamsters," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Central Region International Vice President. "Sysco's dirty tricks and expensive consultants can't hide the fact that the only way to achieve true job security and better working conditions is by organizing with the Teamsters."

