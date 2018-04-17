Syska already has four other offices in California – in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, and San Diego – but the firm's leadership believes it is important to have an on-site presence in Silicon Valley, says Gary Brennen, Syska's co-president.

Two key factors influenced the decision. Mr. Brennen explains that the first is "Syska's objective to better service the large roster of global clients based in the area, especially in the critical facility and corporate sectors." He adds that Silicon Valley continues to experience a strong demand for data centers and workspaces for technology firms, noting: "We work closely with companies to address these needs, along with the architectural firms and contractors who specialize in projects of these types."

The second, according to senior principal John Passanante, is Syska's emphasis on partnering with members of the architecture, engineering and construction community to develop creative design strategies that support their global initiatives. He concludes: "There is simply no better place to accomplish this than in Silicon Valley, the world's foremost technology hub."

For more information about the new office, please contact Jose Herrera at jherrera@syska.com or 415-420-8322.

Syska Hennessy Group is the leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

syska.com

Media Contact

Michelle Galindez

mgalindez@syska.com

212.556.3390syska.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syska-hennessy-opens-office-in-silicon-valley-300629932.html

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group

Related Links

http://www.syska.com

