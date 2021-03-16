Syska Hennessy Promotes Six Professionals to Associate Partner

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted six professionals to the level of associate partner. They are among 77 employees promoted across the U.S.

The new associate partners are:

Brendan Carroll , Syska's controller, who has more than 25 years of accounting experience and who has played a key role in implementing Syska's new ERP system. ( New York office)

Andrew Krebs, PE, LEED AP , who has nearly 15 years of experience in engineering design and management of electrical systems. ( Chicago office)

Christopher Lay , PE , who has nearly 20 years of experience as an electrical engineer and project manager for a variety of markets. ( Washington, D.C. office)

Sam Mahdavian , who has more than 20 years of experience in developing electrical distribution systems, low-voltage systems, fire-alarm systems, and life-safety systems for various building types. ( Los Angeles office)

Kimball Shahrokhi, PE, LEED AP BD+C , a mechanical engineer with nearly 30 years of experience in the design and operation of life-science and mission-critical facilities, industrial HVAC, and process utility systems. ( Raleigh office)

Ryan Taylor , LEED AP, who has more than 17 years of experience in the design of electrical systems and project management. ( Dallas office)

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges to the A/E/C industry," says Gary Brennen, Syska co-president. "Our six new associate partners helped Syska and Syska's clients navigate these challenges effectively and bring external and internal projects to successful outcomes."

"These six also epitomize Syska's culture of collegiality and collaboration," adds co-president Cyrus Izzo. "Each is recognized as a leader in his local office – a leader who is promoting employee engagement and retention. In short, the promotions are well-deserved."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

