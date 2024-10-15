Syska Hennessy Promotes Two to Principal And Three to Associate Principal

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted two professionals to principal and three to associate principal. The group represents four different offices within the U.S.

The new principals are:

James Carrigan ( New York ). A onetime firefighter and paramedic who has built a career of more than 40 years engineering fire and life safety systems, Mr. Carrigan leads Syska's fire/life safety practice. He also serves on New York Fire Codes Committee of the American Council of Engineering Companies' New York chapter.





Alex Engelman, PE, CEM, LEED AP ( New York ). Mr. Engelman, who began his career at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey , has nearly two decades of experience in the design and engineering of electrical systems for a wide range of clients, but he is best known for his work on large-scale infrastructure projects for government agencies. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

The new associate principals are:

Sami El Khoury, PE ( San Francisco ). Mr. El Khoury, who oversees operations at Syska's San Francisco and Sacramento offices, has more than 17 years of experience in managing, designing, executing, testing, and commissioning for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing projects. His portfolio includes LEED-certified buildings, R&D facilities, high-rises, banks, offices, hotels, schools, shopping malls, factories, and central plants.





( ). Mr. El Khoury, who oversees operations at Syska's and offices, has more than 17 years of experience in managing, designing, executing, testing, and commissioning for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing projects. His portfolio includes LEED-certified buildings, R&D facilities, high-rises, banks, offices, hotels, schools, shopping malls, factories, and central plants. Robert Fagnant , Associate AIA, LEED AP ( San Diego ). With more than 40 years of experience, Mr. Fagnant is a project manager and award-winning lighting designer. He has earned recognition from such organizations as the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America . His clients have included Marriott, Hyatt, Pfizer, UC San Diego, and Cedars-Sinai. He also works with some of the biggest science and technology clients in the region, and often speaks about design for this industry at AEC and real estate events.





Angelo Vecchio, PE, CEM, LEED AP (Charlotte). Mr. Vecchio has more than two decades of experience in engineering technology, with a focus on communications systems. His portfolio encompasses office buildings, healthcare, education, recreation, and data centers. He is a member of the Building Industry Consulting Service International.

"Although these five specialize in different disciplines in consulting engineering, they share important attributes," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska's president and CEO. "They are dedicated to the success of their clients and colleagues, and they continue to demonstrate the highest standards of leadership, innovation, and mentorship. I look forward to working with them for many more years."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

