Syska Hennessy's John Passanante Earns National Design-Build Certification

News provided by

Syska Hennessy Group

10 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Passanante, PE, RCDD, executive principal at the global engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group, has earned the designation of Associate Design-Build Professional® from the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA). 

As described by the DBIA, owners of design-build projects manage only one contract with a single point of responsibility. DBIA Certification is the nation's only measurable standard of an individual's knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right® principles vital to successful project delivery.

Continue Reading
John Passanante
John Passanante

"Our clients are always seeking efficient and cost-effective ways to approach projects," says Passanante, who is based in Syska's Los Angeles office. "Design-build is an increasingly popular method of doing so. My decision to pursue the DBIA certification reflects the importance of design-build within the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Notably, many of my colleagues plan to pursue the designation themselves."

Passanante adds that Syska has already served as a member of design-build teams for several significant projects, including the maintenance and operations complex at Palomar Community College in San Marcos, California; the new Long Beach Civic Center and Port Headquarters in Long Beach, California; the new library and learning commons at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California; and the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse.

"These projects were highly successful," Passanante reports. "My colleagues and I look forward to joining other design-build teams in the future."

"DBIA's Designated Design-Build Professional® certification program has grown exponentially over the years mirroring the growth of the entire design-build industry," says Lisa Washington, DBIA executive director and CEO. "In fact, many public and private owner solicitations now expressly encourage the inclusion of team members with DBIA® Certification in their expanding number of design-build projects. DBIA is proud to offer the industry's gold standard in education and to continue to certify record numbers of dedicated design-build professionals each year."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

Media Contact:
Michelle Galindez
[email protected]
212.556.3390

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group

Also from this source

Gary Brennen to Retire from Syska Hennessy

Gary Brennen to Retire from Syska Hennessy

Gary Brennen, who serves as chairman of engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group, has announced his retirement. On January 1, 2024, he will assume the...
Syska Hennessy Broadens Boston Office Capabilities with Four Key Hires

Syska Hennessy Broadens Boston Office Capabilities with Four Key Hires

The Boston office of Syska Hennessy Group has added four specialists to enhance local capabilities in life sciences, sustainability, data centers,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.