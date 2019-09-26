Sysmex America and LabCorp Extend Hematology Automation Agreement with Sysmex XN-Series Technology

"Collaborative relationships, like this one with LabCorp, and continuous customer feedback are key to Sysmex America's ability to respond to both current and future challenges of clinical labs," said Andy Hay, chief operating officer of Sysmex America. "Our long-term partnership and learnings have allowed us to support LabCorp's growth since we first began working together in 2006. The update to the XN-9100 will help to accommodate LabCorp's planned growth for the next ten years."

"The laboratory's central role in providing better healthcare is always evolving, and Sysmex America's innovative solutions help LabCorp fulfill its mission to improve health and improve lives through world-class diagnostics," said Mark Schroeder, LabCorp's chief global supply chain officer. "LabCorp's close collaborations with Sysmex and other supply chain partners are improving the delivery of patient care."

The collaboration between Sysmex America, LabCorp and Yaskawa Motoman has helped spur the design of compact and efficient hematology work cells that are an integral part of the XN-9100 system. Each fully self-contained work cell includes automatic hopper fed sample loading, full hematology analysis with automated reflex and repeat testing as needed, onboard slide making, staining, digital morphological analysis and post-analytic sorting and archiving.

Sysmex America's XN-9100 enables labs of all sizes, complexity and specialty to meet their needs. To learn more about Sysmex hematology products visit www.sysmex.com/us.

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11 billion in 2018. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.

About Yaskawa Motoman

Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company. With over 450,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. Similarly, Yaskawa Motoman is unique in serving the ultra-high throughput clinical laboratory with automated solutions for pre- and post-analytic specimen processing, as well as fully-connected, end-to-end processing solutions. For more information please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.

