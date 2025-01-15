Sysmex America Expands Operations with Plans for New Reagent Manufacturing, Distribution and Service Center in Brazil

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic solutions, today announced plans to build a new reagent manufacturing, distribution and service center. The company has purchased 563,000 square feet of land in São José dos Pinhais and plans to begin constructing its new facility in Q2 2025. The site is just four miles from its current leased manufacturing space in São José dos Pinhais.

"This move demonstrates Sysmex America's commitment to the Latin America market and our employees," said Andy Hay, president of Sysmex America. "Our goal with this change is to retain our highly dedicated employees, which is why it was important to purchase land very close to our current factory." The new location also maintains proximity to the airport and seaport to efficiently serve the company's growing base of customers in Latin America and the United States.

Sysmex America's new facility will be designed and built for operational efficiency in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and provide employees with modern workspaces and leading-edge logistics technology, including advanced storage and conveyance systems and cross-docking capabilities.

About Sysmex America

The combination of Sysmex America's new testing methods and innovative hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic systems are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

