Sysmex America Introduces First Hematology Analyzer for Malaria Detection: XN-30™ Research Use Only Automated Hematology Analyzer

"The XN-30 Research Use Only Automated Hematology Analyzer delivers workflow efficiency and enhanced staff productivity to research labs currently performing manual microscopy for detection of malaria or relying on rapid diagnostic tests to screen symptomatic patients," said Andy Hay, chief executive officer of Sysmex America. "Unlike current microscopy and PCR methods, minimal training is needed to use the XN-30 RUO."

Using fluorescent stains and flow cell technology, the XN-30 RUO standardizes detection and enumeration of intracellular malarial parasites. Three levels of quality control material ensure analyzer performance and provide a new level of confidence in the results produced.

To learn more about the XN-30 RUO Automated Hematology Analyzer visit www.sysmex.com/XN30RUO.

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

