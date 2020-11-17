Sysmex America to Distribute FDA Cleared CellaVision® DC-1 for Low-Volume Hematology Labs

"The solution for both standalone and networked installation, the CellaVision DC-1 closes the technology gap between larger and smaller labs," said Andy Hay, chief operating officer of Sysmex America. "The CellaVision DC-1 provides labs high quality digital imaging for improved efficiency, quality, connectivity and staff proficiency."

The CellaVision DC-1 eliminates the majority of manual steps traditionally done by lab technicians performing blood cell differentials for maximum speed and productivity. It's more standardized testing process helps reduce the negative impact of subjective interpretations and assessments.

Reduces review time for differentials to make more efficient use of experienced morphologists' skills.

Standardizes differential results by automating cell location and pre-classification.

Enables the utilization of skills across the entire organization through real-time collaboration and centrally stored images.

Supports skill expansion via a comprehensive reference library and historical patient images and comments.

"Enabling smaller labs across the globe to benefit from the same set of well-documented operational and clinical implementation benefits that we have provided larger labs has been a high priority for us," said Zlatko Rihter, president and CEO of CellaVision. "We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with Sysmex America as they bring the CellaVision DC-1 to the US market."

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The analyses often constitute important reference data for fast and correct diagnosis of illnesses, for example of infections and serious cancers. CellaVision's products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners, supported by the parent company in Lund and marketing organizations in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, India and Thailand. In 2017 sales were SEK 309 million. The share is listed on the Nasdaq, Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.se.

