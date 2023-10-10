SYSPRO ERP and SugarCRM Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Product Offering for Optimizing Operations and Driving Additional Revenue

Integrated solution uses ERP data to uncover cross-selling opportunities, and enables smart operational decisions with CRM pipeline information

TUSTIN, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced a partnership that provides mid-market manufacturers and distributors with a tightly integrated ERP and CRM solution. As a result, customers can align the front and back offices to optimize inventory, streamline supply chain and manufacturing operations, and drive additional revenue.

Integrated solution uses ERP data to uncover cross-selling opportunities, and enables smart operational decisions with CRM pipeline information

The joint SYSPRO ERP and SugarCRM offering delivers two-way sharing of information from both platforms. When sales teams have real-time access to ERP data through the CRM system, they can efficiently check product availability and process orders more efficiently. Furthermore, the integration provides sales and customer service teams with up-to-date inventory information from the ERP system. This allows them to provide accurate product availability and delivery timeframes to customers, preventing stockouts and over-promising.

Additionally, SugarCRM's AI-infused platform can analyze transactional and catalog data from SYSPRO to determine what products a customer is most likely to buy, suggest items to be cross-sold or upsold and then turn the sale into a step-by-step action for the sales rep. This powerful capability can significantly drive additional revenue for companies.

"SugarCRM is thrilled to partner with SYSPRO ERP to bring newfound productivity gains to sales, marketing, and customer service professionals," says Clint Oram, SugarCRM's Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "Powerful CRM and ERP integrations fulfill the need for a complete 'business operating system' spanning across the back-office and front-office to realize maximum productivity and efficiency within the business. Together with SYSPRO ERP, the Sugar platform will do the work to unlock customer insights, improve the experience by providing a 360-degree view of the customer, enable better decision-making with real-time analytics, and enhance collaboration with a single source of truth for all customer data."

"We've been using SYSPRO ERP to automate our back office for several years and were looking for the right complementary CRM in the front office," said Petra Schaefer, President of Adhesive Applications, a manufacturer of custom pressure-sensitive adhesive tape solutions. "We chose SugarCRM so that we could get earlier visibility into our sales pipeline and deliver a better customer experience."

"When looking for a best-of-breed CRM partner who understood mid-market manufacturing and distribution, SugarCRM was the obvious choice," said Sanjay Ejantkar, Vice President of Global Alliances, SYSPRO Americas. "We already have several customers seeing enormous benefits even prior to launch. We look forward to continuing that momentum through this strategic partnership."

For more information on the partnership between SYSPRO and SugarCRM, please visit https://us.syspro.com/isv-partner/sugarcrm/

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

SOURCE SYSPRO USA