Syspro Launches New Marketplace to Help Manufacturers and Distributors Extend the Value of ERP

New Marketplace gives customers access to trusted partner solutions that integrate with the Syspro platform

LONDON and TUSTIN, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syspro, the purpose-built ERP platform for manufacturing and distribution, today announced the launch of the Syspro Marketplace, a new destination designed to help customers discover trusted partner solutions that extend the value of their Syspro environment.

The Syspro Marketplace brings together a growing ecosystem of specialized solutions that integrate with the Syspro platform, enabling manufacturers and distributors to access capabilities such as advanced analytics, CAD integration, CRM, AI-driven automation, eCommerce, tax compliance and financial process optimization. The initial release focuses on high-impact capability areas most requested by customers, with additional solutions and categories planned as the Marketplace evolves.

The launch reflects Syspro's continued focus on building a more connected, extensible platform for the industries it serves, allowing customers to expand capability while keeping Syspro at the core of their operations. As manufacturers and distributors look to apply AI more meaningfully across their operations, the Syspro Marketplace helps establish the connected data and process foundation required to move from isolated insights to real operational execution.

"Manufacturers and distributors need technology environments that are connected, practical and built for the realities of their operations," said Leanne Taylor, CEO at Syspro. "The Syspro Marketplace makes it easier for customers to discover trusted solutions that work alongside Syspro and support the way modern industrial businesses need to operate."

Manufacturing and distribution environments often require capabilities beyond core ERP, from product design and engineering workflows to customer engagement, reporting, automation and operational visibility. The Syspro Marketplace is designed to simplify how those solutions are discovered and deployed, reducing the complexity, cost and risk associated with building and maintaining custom integrations.

"Customers increasingly want the flexibility to expand capability around their ERP without introducing unnecessary complexity," said Johan du Toit, SVP, Strategic Growth at Syspro. "The Marketplace is an important step in making that easier, giving customers access to a growing ecosystem of solutions designed to work with Syspro and support operational performance."

The Syspro Marketplace is now live and will continue to expand over time as additional partner solutions and capabilities are introduced.

Explore the Syspro Marketplace.

About Syspro

Syspro is a purpose-built platform for manufacturing and distribution that helps mid-sized companies operate and grow with confidence. With a cloud-first, AI-enabled foundation and nearly 50 years of sector expertise, Syspro is engineered around how the True Pros of industry buy, make, move, and sell.

Its solutions bring clarity to complex operations, strengthen supply chains, and unlock measurable value through smarter planning, faster execution, and industry-ready integrations. Customers from family‐owned businesses to some of the world's most established manufacturers rely on Syspro to keep operations running smoothly, margins strong, and decisions well informed.

Syspro. Smarter. Faster. Built for Your Industry.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

SOURCE Syspro