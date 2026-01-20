Syspro Marks A Breakthrough Year with AI-Driven Platform Modernization, Strategic Acquisitions, and New Global Brand

Company unveils renewed purpose and expanded intelligent platform to power the future of manufacturing and distribution

LONDON and TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syspro, the purpose-built digital transformation platform for manufacturing and distribution, today announced a year of continued global momentum marked by strong revenue growth, significant subscription adoption, double-digit annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, platform modernization, and the launch of a new global brand. Over the past year, the company has significantly expanded product capabilities through targeted acquisitions and substantial platform investment, accelerating modernization and broadening the solutions and AI tools available to customers.

In 2026, Syspro will continue to combine modern technology, deep domain expertise, and a growing global team to support its manufacturing and distribution customers operating in increasingly complex, fast-growing end markets, helping customers become smarter, faster, and more resilient.

As manufacturers and distributors navigate persistent supply chain pressure, labor shortages, and rising complexity across global operations, the need for flexible, industry-specific systems has never been greater. Companies are accelerating the adoption of cloud, automation, and AI to increase resilience and productivity. This requires technology partners with depth, agility, and sector expertise to match.

Syspro's transformation in 2025 reflects its response to these market forces and the tangible value customers are already realizing today. The company's strong financial performance, accelerating subscription adoption, and double-digit ARR growth underscore the relevance of its strategy, while positioning Syspro to create even greater impact as the digital backbone for mid-market industrial businesses in the years ahead.

A Generational Transformation to Power the Intelligent Industry

Over the past year, Syspro has advanced a multi-year modernization strategy accelerating its shift to a cloud-first platform, expanding its AI and automation capabilities, and strengthening its global leadership team with expertise in industrial SaaS, AI, intelligent operations and global operational transformations.

This evolution has translated into measurable business momentum, including sustained revenue growth and rapid expansion of subscription-based offerings, reinforcing Syspro's transition to a modern, recurring-revenue SaaS model aligned with customer value delivery.

Syspro has also unveiled a dynamic new brand and purpose - "Smarter. Faster. Built for Your Industry" - signalling its evolution into an end-to-end, intelligence-driven platform designed to help industrial businesses scale, innovate, and operate with confidence. This rebrand and repositioning is made possible and powered by the 'True Pros'; our Syspro True Pros, Partner True Pros and Customer True Pros whose expertise and craft define the industries we serve.

"Syspro is undergoing a generational transformation," said Leanne Taylor, CRO at Syspro. "We are modernizing our platform, expanding our ecosystem, and sharpening our focus on customer outcomes. Our strong revenue performance and accelerating subscription growth validate this direction. Our purpose has never been clearer: give mid-market manufacturers and distributors the digital foundation they need to run efficiently and more profitably today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow."

2025 Transformation Highlights

Next Generation Platform Evolution

Built on Syspro's long-standing role as a trusted advisor and performance optimizer for industrial businesses, Syspro is laying the foundation for an intelligent cloud-first platform designed for the real-world complexities of manufacturing and distribution. New innovations entering the next phase of development include:

Syspro AI Studio – an adaptable, practical environment engineered for building and deploying AI models and agents aligned to real-world manufacturing and distribution workflows.

an adaptable, practical environment engineered for building and deploying AI models and agents aligned to real-world manufacturing and distribution workflows. Syspro Marketplace – a curated ecosystem of extensions, integrations, and industry add-ons designed to accelerate time to value and streamline the specialized workflows that industrial businesses rely on.

Strategic Acquisitions Strengthen Depth and Breadth

The acquisitions of NexSys, DataSCOPE, riteSOFT, Cadacus IP and Evocon have expanded Syspro's footprint across factory automation, advanced warehousing, and shopfloor intelligence, enhancing the company's ability to provide a unified digital backbone across production, inventory, and operations. Our acquisition strategy is designed to drive value and impact, not just enable Syspro to scale.

Global Customer & Partner Momentum

New customers across manufacturing and distribution verticals in 2025 included BAK Foods, Columbia Cascade, Driveline, Goodman Medical, Ken's Foods, Kiira Motors, Ocean Pier, Pro-Line Fittings, S.M. Arnold, Sublime Desserts, Sunrise Farms, Touchpoint Inc. The company also expanded its global partner ecosystem to 26 elite partners, including a strategic iPaaS partnership with Versori, and a standardized, pre-tested integration between Syspro ERP and SugarCRM, further strengthening its reach and value offering.

Leadership Investment Expansion Driving Future Innovation

Syspro appointed new senior leaders across product, customer success, GTM and global operations, bringing decades of industrial software and SaaS experience to steer Syspro's innovation roadmap, customer value delivery, and global transformation.

A Brand for People Who Make Industry Run

Syspro's new brand reflects nearly 50 years of deep industrial and distribution expertise, combining modern design with the company's legacy of craftsmanship, clarity, and trust. At the core of this brand is a celebration of the True Pros – customers, partners, and employees who build, move, and innovate across global supply chains. Smarter. Faster. Built for Your Industry.

