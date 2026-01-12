Syspro Strengthens Digital Shopfloor Capabilities with Acquisition of Evocon

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syspro, a global software provider for the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Evocon, an Estonia-based provider of real-time production monitoring and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) solutions.

The acquisition strengthens Syspro's ability to deliver smarter, faster insight on the shop floor through advanced data collection and performance analysis capabilities that help manufacturers optimize their production assets and improve operational efficiency.

Evocon's intuitive and rapidly deployable platform provides manufacturers with immediate visibility into machine utilization, downtime, and production bottlenecks. With real-time OEE dashboards, operator-friendly quality control tools, and fast time-to-value through simple self-installation, Evocon enables manufacturers to improve efficiency and make better decisions in the moment. These capabilities align closely with Syspro's belief that when manufacturers have the right information at the right time, they can focus on what they do best.

"Manufacturers everywhere are seeking greater visibility into what is happening on the shop floor so they can respond faster, improve asset utilization, and make better operational decisions," said Jaco Maritz, CEO of Syspro. "Evocon delivers this visibility in a simple, powerful way that reflects what we stand for: giving True Pros the tools they need to work smarter and faster, with technology built specifically for their industry. Bringing Evocon into the Syspro family enhances our ability to support manufacturers today while creating new opportunities for deeper integration and future innovation."

Evocon's management team will remain with the business and work closely with Syspro to support ongoing product development and global expansion. Syspro will make the Evocon solution available to its customers worldwide, providing a platform from which to further expand its shopfloor capabilities.

"Evocon has always focused on making production insight accessible, practical, and valuable for manufacturers of all sizes," said Aigar Koov, CEO of Evocon. "Joining Syspro enables us to scale our impact and enhance the value we deliver, while staying true to the simplicity and clarity that customers appreciate. We are excited to be part of a company that understands manufacturers deeply and shares our commitment to helping teams improve performance every day."

From a product standpoint, the combination of Evocon and Syspro allows manufacturers to gain a more connected, accurate view of what's happening across machines, jobs, and processes. "Evocon's real-time production monitoring and OEE capabilities provide immediate, operator-friendly insight into shopfloor performance," said Chris Lloyd, Chief Solutions and Technology Officer at Syspro. "When combined with Syspro's manufacturing master data, customers gain clearer, smarter visibility that supports better planning, stronger data quality, and the foundation for future automation. Together, we're creating a product pathway that starts with visibility and grows into deeper intelligence and optimization, empowering manufacturers to progress at their pace."

Evocon serves manufacturers in more than 60 countries across a range of industries from food and wood to plastics and metal production. It is recognized for its practical design philosophy, intuitive user experience, and ability to deliver rapid operational improvements. With the acquisition now complete, Evocon's team and technology become part of Syspro, bringing additional expertise and strengthening the company's commitment to delivering manufacturing software that is smarter, faster, and built for the industries it serves.

About Syspro

Syspro is a purpose-built platform for manufacturing and distribution, helping mid-sized companies operate and grow with confidence. With a cloud-first, AI-enabled foundation and nearly 50 years of deep sector expertise, Syspro is engineered around the realities of how the True Pros of industry buy, make, move, and sell.

About Evocon

Trusted by manufacturers worldwide, Evocon is a visual and user-friendly production monitoring and OEE software that helps companies improve productivity and reduce waste. The system enables automated data collection, real-time data visualization, downtime tracking, bottleneck identification, and performance monitoring.

For more information, visit www.evocon.com

