Syspro Recognized as a Leader by Nucleus Research in 2026 SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix

Syspro advances from Expert to Leader, recognized for the manufacturing depth and usability that drives measurable ROI for mid-market manufacturers and distributors

LONDON and ST. CLOUD, Minn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syspro, the purpose-built ERP platform for manufacturing and distribution, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix from Nucleus Research, marking an advancement from Expert positioning in the previous year's Value Matrix. Syspro is recognized for its manufacturing-focused approach, operational flexibility and continued innovation, including AI built directly into manufacturing and distribution workflows.

"Moving from Expert to Leader in a single year reflects the investments we have made in the right places. Manufacturers and distributors need an ERP that thinks alongside them, not just records what they have done. Leader status confirms that Syspro delivers both the manufacturing depth our customers need and the usability that drives real adoption and results," said Leanne Taylor, CEO, Syspro. "We have continued to invest in capabilities that put intelligence where the work happens, inside the workflows our customers rely on every day."

"Syspro's advancement to Leader in the 2026 SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix reflects measurable improvement across both functional depth and usability," said Charles Brennan, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research. "The manufacturing and distribution sectors continue to face increasing operational complexity and competitive pressure. Syspro's investments in embedded AI, workflow automation and manufacturing execution capabilities strengthen its ability to support operational performance, efficiency and growth for mid-sized manufacturers and distributors."

Nucleus Research highlighted Syspro's business intelligence, workflow automation and manufacturing-focused capabilities. The report recognized the platform's ability to support end-to-end business processes while providing the visibility and operational controls needed to improve coordination across manufacturing and distribution environments.

The report also called out Syspro's delivery agnostic approach, with support for cloud, privately hosted deployment models and on premises, allowing organizations to align ERP deployments with operational, infrastructure and security requirements.

Platform Enhancements Drive Productivity and Operational Visibility

The Nucleus Research report also highlights enhancements Syspro has delivered in the last 12 months:

Sidekick AI Knowledge Assistant , an embedded AI-powered assistant that provides contextual guidance and knowledge access within ERP workflows to improve user productivity and accelerate onboarding.

, an embedded AI-powered assistant that provides contextual guidance and knowledge access within ERP workflows to improve user productivity and accelerate onboarding. Expanded document and transaction automation capabilities, supporting AI-assisted invoice processing, document extraction and automated purchase order-to-sales order workflows designed to reduce manual effort and improve transaction accuracy.

supporting AI-assisted invoice processing, document extraction and automated purchase order-to-sales order workflows designed to reduce manual effort and improve transaction accuracy. Power Tailoring, which extends Syspro's ERP extensibility framework through C# scripting capabilities that support upgrade-compatible customizations and AI-assisted development workflows.

which extends Syspro's ERP extensibility framework through C# scripting capabilities that support upgrade-compatible customizations and AI-assisted development workflows. A modern web-based Reporting Service that simplifies report development while improving cloud readiness and long-term maintainability.

that simplifies report development while improving cloud readiness and long-term maintainability. Expanded digital payment capabilities that support real-time payment processing and collections workflows to improve cash flow management and streamline customer-facing financial operations.

Strategic Acquisitions Expand Digital Manufacturing Capabilities

According to Nucleus Research, Syspro's expansion of its manufacturing execution and warehouse management capabilities through the acquisitions of riteSOFT, NexSys, DATASCOPE and Evocon strengthens the company's digital manufacturing portfolio. The acquisitions deliver enhanced warehouse mobility, real-time production monitoring, shop floor automation and traceability to improve operational visibility across manufacturing and distribution environments.

About Syspro

Syspro is a purpose-built platform for manufacturing and distribution that helps mid-sized companies operate and grow with confidence. With a cloud-first, AI-enabled foundation and nearly 50 years of sector expertise, Syspro is engineered around how the True Pros of industry buy, make, move, and sell.

Its solutions bring clarity to complex operations, strengthen supply chains, and unlock measurable value through smarter planning, faster execution, and industry-ready integrations. Customers from family‐owned businesses to some of the world's most established manufacturers rely on Syspro to keep operations running smoothly, margins strong, and decisions well informed.

Syspro. Smarter. Faster. Built for Your Industry.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

SOURCE Syspro