System Integration Services Market size is set to grow by USD 140.69 bn from 2024-2028, need for enhanced business process efficiency boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global system integration services market size is estimated to grow by USD 140.69 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. System integration services enable businesses to connect and harmonize various software applications and data sources, such as ERP, CRM, and BI systems. This is crucial in today's complex business environments, where the use of multiple systems can create information silos. Key players in this market include Microsoft, MDS, Boomi, Accenture, Confluent, Databricks, and Mongo DB, offering solutions for cloud integration, network integration, and edge computing using technologies like IoT, AI, and 5G networks.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global System Integration Services Market 2024-2028

System Integration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 140.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CMS IT Services, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., Simform, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and NEC Corporation

Segment Overview

This system integration services market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (BFSI, Government, Telecom, Retail, Others) Service (Infrastructure Integration, Consulting, Application Integration) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The System Integration Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of digitalization and IoT in various end-use industries. Organizations are investing in advanced IT solutions to modernize their IT infrastructure and business processes, leading to operational efficiency gains. Cloud technologies play a crucial role in this transformation, enabling seamless data exchange between sub-systems and smart devices. The BFSI sector, including neo-banking services, fintech startups, and banking-as-a-service, is a major driver of the market. Integration of eCommerce platforms, financial systems, ERP systems, and core banking systems with front-end and back-end applications is essential for payment systems integration, real-time payments, card processing, and online payment gateways. Network integration services are vital for connecting IT environments, ensuring service level agreements are met. The app economy, IT & telecom sector, and the 5G mobile network, fiber, and IoT are also contributing to the market's expansion. Legacy infrastructure and IT networks require integration to ensure a smooth digital transformation. The Digital Cooperation Organization's role in facilitating international collaboration further emphasizes the importance of system integration services.

Geography Overview

The System Integration Services Market in North America is experiencing robust growth, driven by the BFSI sector's digital transformation. Neo-banking services and Fintech startups are revolutionizing banking through Banking-as-a-Service, utilizing cloud infrastructure and mobile devices. Core banking systems and front-end applications are being integrated with back-end applications, payment systems, real-time payments, and card processing. CRM systems facilitate customer interactions, while the startup ecosystem thrives on cloud integration and IT & telecom sector advancements. Legacy systems and network infrastructure are being modernized through partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft Corporation and MDS System Integration, as well as innovative companies such as Mavenir, Boomi, Confluent, Databricks, and Mongo DB. Edge computing, 5G mobile networks, fiber, IoT, and the Data Cloud Alliance are also catalysts for this dynamic market. Service Level Agreements ensure seamless integration and cooperation among third parties.

Cloud computing's adoption for modern IT infrastructure includes moving supply chain management systems to cloud-based integration services. Two forms, iPaaS and dPaaS, offer enterprises cost-effective, flexible solutions for data exchange. Key players like Microsoft, MDS, Smpl ID, Mavenir, Boomi, Accenture, Confluent, Databricks, and Mongo DB provide integration services, enabling businesses to integrate back-office systems and improve operational efficiency through application integration, eCommerce platforms, financial systems, ERP systems, and legacy infrastructure.

System integration services involve connecting various sub-systems in large enterprises with back-office systems, requiring skilled IT professionals to prevent delays and ensure effective integration. Key industries like BFSI, eCommerce, and Fintech utilize application integration services, CRM systems, and payment systems integration for operational efficiency. Cloud technologies, 5G mobile networks, and IoT are driving digital transformations, necessitating network integration services and SLAs for legacy systems.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic IT landscape, System Integration Services play a pivotal role in enabling seamless data exchange and operational efficiency between various end-use industries and their IT infrastructure. With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and digital transformations, the demand for System Integration Services has surged. Key players in this market include Accenture, Confluent, Databricks, and Mongo DB. They provide services for integrating legacy systems with modern IT environments, ensuring adherence to Service Level Agreements and enhancing network infrastructure's performance. Moreover, the app economy and Digital Cooperation Organization's initiatives have fueled the need for system integration in IT & telecom sectors. System Integration Services are crucial for third-party applications' smooth integration with cloud platforms like Data Cloud Alliance and MDS System Integration. Key components like Smpl ID and network infrastructure are essential for successful system integration projects. Cloud Integration solutions from providers like Accenture and Confluent facilitate the seamless integration of various IT systems, ensuring optimal business processes and operational efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The System Integration Services Market encompasses a range of solutions designed to connect and optimize various technology systems within organizations. These services are essential for businesses seeking to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall performance. Key components of System Integration Services include the implementation and management of Application Integration, Data Integration, and Process Integration. Vendors in this market offer solutions for technologies such as Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid environments. They also provide services for technologies like APIs, Microservices, and ESBs. Additionally, System Integration Services enable seamless integration with various tools and platforms, such as ERP, CRM, and SCM systems. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives and the need for businesses to leverage data from multiple sources.

