System Pavers Unveils Top Outdoor Living Trends for Spring and Beyond as Homeowner Demand Surges

Trusted by 100,000 Homeowners, Industry Leader Sets Standard for the Remodeling Season

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers, the nation's premier outdoor living design and installation company, has released its top four outdoor living trends for homeowners this spring. Homeowners are transforming their yards into true extensions of their home's interior, seeking spaces to entertain, connect and add long-term value, even in homes where square footage can't be added inside.

This drive leads to personalized additions like outdoor kitchens, fire pits, pergolas, paver patios, BBQs, fireplaces and more. Ultimately, dedicated outdoor gathering spaces for entertaining are more important than ever.

"Although most outdoor living projects have a timeless appeal because of their lasting nature, we do see trends in materials and preferences," says Sam Leisman, System Pavers Sr. Director of Operations in Arizona. "Homeowners across the country tell us they want high-quality, full-service design that reflects their family's needs, increases happiness and boosts long-term home value."

Leisman has been with System Pavers for nearly two decades. He collaborated with the System Pavers team to develop these top four outdoor living trends for the spring remodeling season and beyond:

1. Design with Purpose and Function

Homeowners know that thoughtful design increases a space's function. For example, outdoor lighting is essential to consider in the early planning stages so that the space's usability can be extended into the evening. Function can also mean prioritizing higher-quality materials that benefit the areas around the home for years rather than seasons.

A popular choice in recent years have been permeable pavers, which allow water to pass through, reduce runoff and help manage water throughout your yard. Properly addressing drainage protects your investment, safeguards the foundation, prevents erosion, reduces pooling, and keeps your lawn and foliage healthier.

"Homeowners view their projects as major investments that enhance function, and those lasting touches and upgrades can add significant impact," says Leisman. "Daily activities such as entertaining, cooking, and dining al fresco are important to consider because elements like shade structures, power sources, integrated audio and outdoor lighting all affect how a family can enjoy the space for years down the line."

2. Wellness-Oriented Retreats

A recent reoccurring theme in how homeowners are prioritizing function is an increased focus on spaces that support daily living and wellness. Outdoor areas are evolving into personalized retreats designed to reduce stress, promote activity and support overall happiness.

The key to prioritizing wellness is putting outdoor space to good use with thoughtful, helpful additions. Creating private spaces for physical and mental recharge can be large or small. It might be a small, pergola-shaded corner for reading, or a large patio for outdoor workouts in the privacy of the backyard.

Wellness, however, does not need to be limited to solo activities. Thoughtful design can bring people together, such as outdoor kitchens or fire pit areas, and also contribute to enhanced wellbeing. Fire features cannot be underestimated, as the emotional boost of listening to a fire crackle has been proven to improve overall relaxation.

"We saw this trend start on the West Coast a few years ago when more homeowners began asking for dedicated yoga areas with soft turf. That sentiment continues to grow and evolve," adds Robert Frost, System Pavers Director of Operations, Atlanta. "Homeowners are redefining wellness in their homes and prioritizing thoughtful design that helps them recharge. Creating a place to relax and unwind with loved ones is priceless for reducing stress and increasing happiness."

3. Natural Materials, Texture and Colors

For years, modern design meant cool, crisp shades of gray or clean white for hardscape materials. Now, there's a big shift toward more natural shades like mocha brown, sandy beige or soft taupe. White is still popular, though now a warm white with a hint of tan is rising in popularity.

Beyond color, texture comes into play with material selection trends. Design choices feature more organic, flowing elements with softer shapes and rounded corners. Homeowners are choosing a variety of textures that bring a layered approach, including artificial turf, textured pavers and in some regions, composite decking materials, which create a unique integration.

"We love this move toward natural materials and tones. It gives outdoor spaces a more rooted feeling, connected to the landscape," says Aaron Brundage, System Pavers Director of Operations, Colorado. "Product choices that blend with nature depend heavily on your region. We have to consider your home's interior, exterior, regional climate and native plantings when developing the perfect design."

4. Low-Maintenance Hardscape Design

Families have increasingly busy lifestyles, and anything that can help minimize their stress is crucial. There are many choices homeowners can make to create low-maintenance outdoor living spaces that require little upkeep. Choosing materials that are built to last and age beautifully is becoming infinitely more popular than products that require regular cleaning, painting, or staining.

Durability plays an essential role in prioritizing sustainability as well. Minimizing water usage and reducing runoff is ultimately cost-effective and better for the environment. Hardscape solutions engineered to last and support the communities around them are quickly becoming the standard, especially products like permeable pavers that help communities meet local government drainage requirements in some regions.

"Today's homeowners look for more strategic material selections that go beyond aesthetics and offer long-term value," says Leisman. "The final product should have an immediate and lasting impact, minimizing future maintenance costs."

For more information about System Pavers, visit systempavers.com.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation's leading outdoor remodeling company, thanks to award-winning customer service and more than 30 years of award-winning craftsmanship and superior service behind every installation. With every project backed by 20,000+ positive reviews and industry-leading warranties, 100,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to create beautiful, easy-to-maintain outdoor spaces where family and friends can connect for generations. System Pavers' visionary designers and expert installation teams specialize in hardscapes, patios, driveways, turf, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, decking, and more. Learn more at systempavers.com and follow System Pavers on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE System Pavers