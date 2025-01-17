Systemair finalizes the purchase of the final 10 percent of the shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair's (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) acquisition of the remaining 10 percent of the shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye has been approved by the Turkish competition authorities.

In December 2024, Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) announced its purchase of the final 10 percent of shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye. Following the approval from the Turkish competition authorities, the acquisition has now been completed. As of now, Systemair AB holds 100 percent of the shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye.

