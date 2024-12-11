Syte and Perry Ellis Partner to Increase eCommerce Conversions and Drive Revenue with AI-Powered Product Recommendations

Syte's apparel-specific AI engine boosts conversions, reduces bounce rates, and drives higher revenue per user for leading brands and marketplaces through better product recommendations.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syte, the only AI-powered product recommendation engine built from the ground up for apparel eCommerce, today announced a strategic partnership with global lifestyle brand Perry Ellis. This multi-year collaboration leverages Syte's advanced AI technology to enhance the Perry Ellis online shopping experience with highly relevant product suggestions that drive conversions, reduce out of stocks, increase average order value, and maximize revenue per user.

Syte's proprietary recommendation engine is trained on billions of shopper interactions across millions of eCommerce apparel product pages. Unlike one-size-fits-all solutions, Syte's AI understands the specific elements that drive conversions for apparel: size, fit, color, material, style, brand, category, gender, occasion, vibe and more. This deep understanding enables Perry Ellis to present customers with precisely relevant products, even when specific items are out of stock, ensuring an engaging and friction-free shopping experience.

For Perry Ellis, the partnership with Syte reinforces a commitment to a smooth, customer-centered shopping journey. "Syte's recommendation engine has been a game-changer for us," said Jay Nigrelli, EVP of Direct to Consumer at Perry Ellis. "Our customers can find what they're looking for faster, and we're seeing measurable improvements in metrics like average order value and customer satisfaction. This partnership allows us to offer an intuitive, enjoyable shopping experience, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with Syte as we continue to innovate."

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Perry Ellis, a brand committed to delivering exceptional eCommerce experiences," said Ziv Ben-Baruch, CEO of Syte. "Brands spend millions to drive shoppers to their sites, and we help them maximize that investment by converting browsers into buyers. Our premium AI-powered recommendation engine, built exclusively for apparel, ensures that customers see relevant products, reducing bounce rates, increasing order values, and driving measurable revenue growth. Syte's technology is designed to meet the unique needs of apparel shoppers, creating a seamless and impactful shopping journey."

Syte's recommendation technology integrates seamlessly across Perry Ellis's entire eCommerce ecosystem, enabling relevant suggestions to appear wherever customers engage—especially on their product listing pages and product description pages where shoppers may like what they see but want to browse similar products quickly. With a streamlined infrastructure that allows rapid onboarding, Syte enables Perry Ellis to quickly enhance eCommerce performance and deliver optimized customer experiences.

Through this partnership, Syte provides Perry Ellis with the tools to drive immediate results and long-term sales growth by optimizing key eCommerce metrics like conversion rate, bounce rate, and basket size. As competition intensifies, Syte's AI-powered engine helps Perry Ellis achieve lasting impact with relevant, high-quality recommendations that keep customers engaged and returning.

About Syte

Syte is the only AI-powered product recommendation engine built from the ground up for apparel eCommerce, trusted by top brands like Perry Ellis, Hibbett Sports, Monoprix, and many more to boost conversions and drive sales. Their proprietary algorithms, trained on billions of shopper interactions, can see the unique attributes that drive apparel sales—size, fit, color, style, occasion, and more—and deliver highly relevant recommendations to shoppers. Syte seamlessly integrates across the eCommerce journey, from product description pages and 'shop the look' features to email marketing and checkout, helping brands cross-sell, upsell, solve out-of-stock challenges, and optimize product discovery to drive measurable sales growth. With more than 100 customers worldwide in apparel, footwear, jewelry, and home decor, the company is a trusted partner to the most innovative names in eCommerce.

About Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a global leader in designing, distributing, and licensing apparel and accessories for men and women. Founded on innovation and quality, Perry Ellis creates timeless yet stylish collections across a range of categories, including sportswear, activewear, and casual clothing. With a diverse portfolio of brands, including Callaway, Golf Apparel, Original Penguin, Rafaella, and Perry Ellis, the company is committed to delivering style, comfort, and value to customers worldwide.

