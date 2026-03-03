Syzygy Plasmonics Secures MOU with Geo Bio Gas&Carbon to Transform Brazil's Biogas into Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Company expands global footprint through signed feedstock MOUs intended to support the future development of up to 1,000,000 tons of annual SAF production by 2035

HOUSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Plasmonics, a global leader in light-driven chemical reactor technology, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Geo bio gas&carbon, Brazil's foremost sugarcane and ethanol waste to biogas developer and operator, to develop commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects in Brazil. This collaboration marks a significant step in Syzygy's global NovaSAF™ expansion, joining a series of recently inked international agreements aimed at building scalable biogas-to-fuel infrastructure to meet the soaring demand for SAF.

The agreement with Geo will leverage the company's deep expertise in operating biogas assets paired with Syzygy's proprietary, electrified GHG e-Reforming™ technology to convert biogas derived from sugarcane crop residues into SAF and other low-carbon fuels in Brazil. Initial efforts will target sites capable of producing up to 100,000 metric tons per year, with an envisioned final aggregate scale exceeding 525,000 metric tons per year.

Unlike traditional single-asset agreements, this MOU establishes a portfolio-style development approach. The companies will work together to identify biogas sites and develop multiple commercial scale SAF plants from Geo's extensive network of existing and planned facilities across Brazil. This strategic move positions both companies to lead in Brazil's emerging SAF market and meet increasing demand fueled by government-mandated blending requirements.

The Geo collaboration is the latest in a string of international partnerships for Syzygy, demonstrating the rapid acceleration of its global footprint and its commitment to unlocking stranded biogas resources. These collaborations span across key biogas and renewable electricity hubs including:

United States: Syzygy has signed an MOU with NorthStar Renewable Fuels, LLC. which is headed by industry veterans Jim Cowhey and Ed Hennessey . The agreement enables the production of up to 25 million gallons per year of SAF (approx. 75,000 metric tons per year) and includes a non‑exclusive licensing structure designed for rapid, scalable deployment throughout North America.

Syzygy has signed an MOU with which is headed by industry veterans and . The agreement enables the production of up to 25 million gallons per year of SAF (approx. 75,000 metric tons per year) and includes a non‑exclusive licensing structure designed for rapid, scalable deployment throughout North America. Dominican Republic & Europe: In cooperation with Islonias (Biothek) , led by Miguel Angel Martinez , Syzygy is pursuing a flagship 30,000 metric tons per year SAF project in the Dominican Republic, with a collective ambition to achieve an aggregate 300,000 metric ton per year with future expansions into Spain, Italy, France, Colombia, and Chile.

In cooperation with , led by , Syzygy is pursuing a flagship 30,000 metric tons per year SAF project in the Dominican Republic, with a collective ambition to achieve an aggregate 300,000 metric ton per year with future expansions into Spain, Italy, France, Colombia, and Chile. Mexico: Syzygy signed an MOU with a Mexican SAF producer to explore a landfill waste project in North-east Mexico that could lead to a portfolio of projects with aggregate capacity of up to 100,000 tons per year.

"This partnership with Geo, alongside our growing project pipeline across the world, demonstrates that we are laying the groundwork toward becoming a major supplier in the SAF industry," said Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics. "The aviation industry's path to net-zero depends on our ability to transform diverse, often overlooked feedstocks into high-value fuel at an industrial scale. By partnering with Geo, Islonias, and Northstar, we are demonstrating to the aviation industry that wasted biogas is an abundant, under-utilized resource that can reshape global SAF production."

These agreements establish a clear pathway toward large scale projects and commercialization for the company. By building a diverse, international pipeline of projects, Syzygy is creating a repeatable commercial engine needed to meet the aviation industry's urgent decarbonization milestones.

For more information visit: https://www.plasmonics.tech/home

About Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy Plasmonics is a technology company decarbonizing chemical production with its proprietary light-driven reactor technology. By replacing fossil-fuel combustion with renewable electricity, Syzygy enables the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at market-leading prices. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Syzygy is moving the world toward a cleaner future through the power of photocatalysis.

About Geo bio gas&carbon

Geo bio gas&carbon is a leading developer and operator of biogas projects derived from agro-industrial residues and a pioneer in industrial-scale production within Brazil's sugar-energy sector. The company produces biogas, renewable power, and biomethane, while supplying biogenic carbon as a feedstock for low-carbon fuels such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and methanol, playing a strategic role in Brazil's energy transition.

https://www.geobiogas.tech/

