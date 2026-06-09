Syzygy Plasmonics Signs Capacity Reservation Agreement with World Fuel for Future SAF Production

Agreement supports planned development of NovaSAF™ facilities in Central and South America

HOUSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Plasmonics, a developer of light-driven reactor technology and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects, today announced that it has entered into a capacity reservation agreement with World Fuel Services (World Fuel) for future SAF production from Syzygy's planned NovaSAF™ facilities.

The agreement provides for the reservation of a portion of production capacity from Syzygy's future commercial-scale plants expected to be located in Central and South America, which will come after the company's flagship NovaSAF-1 project in Uruguay, which is progressing toward construction.

"Following NovaSAF-1, this agreement reflects continued interest in scalable pathways for producing SAF from biogas," said Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics. "Our NovaSAF platform is designed to deliver cost-competitive fuel while supporting the aviation sector's evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements."

"We continue to evaluate supply opportunities that support increased access to lower carbon fuels in aviation, in line with emerging regulatory requirements and customer demand," said Michael Ranger, Senior Vice President, Supply EMEAA at World Fuel. "Arrangements such as this are part of our ongoing efforts across the supply chain."

Under the terms of the agreement, Syzygy will make available a portion of future production capacity to World Fuel from its planned facilities, subject to the development and completion of those projects.

About Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy Plasmonics is a technology company focused on decarbonizing chemical production through its proprietary light-driven reactor technology. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Syzygy develops electrified processes for producing fuels and chemicals with lower carbon intensity.

For more information, visit www.plasmonics.tech

SOURCE Syzygy Plasmonics