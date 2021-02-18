T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028. The milestone approvals of Kymriah and Yescarta along with the recent approval of Tecartus have bolstered the exponential revenue growth in the market.

Research modality accounted for the largest revenue share with the growing pipeline of products entering clinical and pre-clinical phases

The commercial base is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing regulatory approvals for commercial products across various countries as well as a rise in the number of medical centers implementing these therapies

The geographical expansion of Kymriah and Yescarta in Europe and the Asia Pacific has encouraged the investors to support the development in this space

CAR-T therapies contributed to the largest revenue share owing to the high investment flow in this therapy type

The high number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapies further supports the dominance of the segment in the global space

The presence of approved products such as Kymriah, Yescarta, and Tecartus for the treatment of hematological malignancies has resulted in anticipated segment growth

The development of therapy for solid tumors has created lucrative opportunities for players to capture untapped avenues

COVID-19 pandemic has opened new research opportunities for market players to invest in T-cell space for viral infections

The scientific community is actively engaged in evaluating the T-cell therapy potential in COVID-19 patients thus supplementing the market growth

North America dominated in 2020 global market owing to the exponential rise in clinical trials pertaining to T-cell therapies

A strong commercial base in the U.S. further contributed to the dominance of the region in the market

The shifting focus of U.S.-based companies from conventional drug development to t-cell therapies also drives regional growth

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR with emerging markets such as China at the forefront

China tops the list of registered clinical trials for CAR-T surpassing the U.S. More than 300 clinical trials are ongoing in China

Key companies are undertaking various strategic initiatives to maintain their market position

For instance, Bayer collaborated with Atara Biotherapeutics in December 2020 for the development of mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies to treat solid tumors

Read 200 page research report with ToC on "T-cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality, By Therapy (CAR T-cell, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes), By Indication (Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/t-cell-therapy-market

The commercial launch of these innovative therapies across various regions has spurred the investment flow in this arena thereby driving the market. Cancer indications are the major investment targets for the key operating players. However, space is constantly expanding to include other indications such as viral infections, creating lucrative opportunities for the operating players.

Engineered T-cell marketspace is characterized by an in-depth network of several entities marked by financially, academically, and licensing agreements. Collaborations between research bodies and manufacturers to assess the efficacy and safety of therapies are anticipated to put forth the advancements in the space, thereby expected to result in the anticipated success of the market.

By far, the wider application of CAR-T therapies has been hampered by the considerable lack of efficiency to treat solid tumors and linked toxicity concerns due to the strong immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Thus, operating players are engaged in implementing new approaches to overcome these challenges and expand the application in solid.

Grand View Research has segmented the T-cell therapy market on the basis of modality, therapy type, indications, and regions:

T-cell Therapy Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Research



Commercialized

T-cell Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

CAR T-cell Therapy



T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based



Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based

T-cell Therapy Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hematologic Malignancies



Lymphoma





Leukemia





Myeloma



Solid Tumors



Melanoma





Brain & Central Nervous System





Liver Cancer





Others



Others

T-cell Therapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





Latin America





Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

List of Key Players of T-cell Therapy Market

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Gilead Sciences Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen

Celgene Corporation

