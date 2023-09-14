T. HASEGAWA INTRODUCES TOMATO BOOSTRACT FLAVOR MODIFIER TO SOLVE SUPPLY SHORTAGES

New natural modifier technology amplifies flavor intensity and enhances taste characteristics while decreasing reliance on tomato paste in response to supply shortages and rising costs.

CERRITOS, Calif. , Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Hasegawa USA, one of the world's top food & beverage flavor manufacturers, is addressing supply chain shortages with a novel technology designed to decrease reliance on tomato paste, in response to rising material costs and product shortages.

This week, the company introduced Tomato BOOSTRACT™, a natural flavor modifier that amplifies the taste and texture of tomatoes in a wide variety of products ranging from sauces, ketchup, soups, salsa and more. The new technology was developed in response to severely limited tomato crop supplies in the U.S. as record summer rains saturated California tomato fields, shortening the planting season and diminishing supply of raw tomatoes. This is on top of already rising material costs for tomatoes, which have gone up as much as 80 percent since 2021 due to previous U.S. droughts and other growing challenges that impacted supply.

T. Hasegawa's newest technology is part of the BOOSTRACT™ line of natural flavor modifiers, which enable food and beverage manufacturers to deliver a consistent taste experience to consumers. The BOOSTRACT line, which includes specific variations for dairy, butter, coffee, chocolate, vanilla, cheese, mushroom and more, ensures that the sensations of flavor, taste and characteristics are true to the original product recipe. It can increase flavor intensity and amplify mouthfeel to give a richer profile, while replacing taste characteristics that are lost during the harvesting and production process.

"Our mission at T. Hasegawa is to improve the taste of foods and beverages, but also to solve production challenges through innovative technologies," said T. Hasegawa's vice president of R&D, Jim Yang. "With supply shortages increasing the cost of tomato products, Tomato BOOSTRACT is a perfect solution to amplify the fresh, bold natural flavor and texture while decreasing reliance on tomato paste."

Tomato paste is a key ingredient in the vast number of food products in both foodservice and grocery store shelves. Known for delivering a burst of flavor intensity, tomato paste blends the umami and sweet tastes that result from cooking tomatoes for a long period of time. Due to its strong flavor, most recipes only require a small amount of tomato paste but it's a foundational component of nearly all packaged or canned products featuring tomatoes. The R&D team at T. Hasegawa determined that use of Tomato BOOSTRACT can successfully reduce use of tomato paste by nearly 25 percent.

"Since BOOSTRACT is a natural flavor modifier, it simply brings out more of the flavor that is already in tomato paste but allows food brands to use significantly less product in their formulations," explained Yang.

T. Hasegawa's BOOSTRACT line is developed through three different mechanisms, including extraction, enzyme and thermal reaction technology. These mechanisms are used alone, or in various combinations, depending on the food or beverage product application. The result is a clean-label natural product that is not yeast-based like other flavor modifiers and can even be organic certifiable in the future. The product is available in dairy and non-dairy versions, in both liquid and powder form.

For more information on T. Hasegawa's Tomato BOOSTRACT or other varieties, visit www.Boostract.com or call (866) 965-0502.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

Media Contacts :

Collin Whitley - Rocket Launch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.