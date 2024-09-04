T. HASEGAWA USA, INC. ACQUIRES ABELEI FLAVORS, INC.

California-based subsidiary of global Top 10 flavor & fragrance company

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. broadens its flavor portfolio, geographical footprint

and technical capabilities within North America with acquisition.

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, 2024, T. Hasegawa USA Inc. acquired Abelei Flavors, Inc. The purchase fits into T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.'s strategy to broaden its flavor portfolio within North America.

Tom Damiano, CEO, T. Hasegawa USA, Inc., states "The acquisition of Abelei Flavors, Inc. expands our geographical footprint, technical capabilities and overall flavor portfolio so we can better serve our customers. We welcome their entire team, which is well known for their customer service excellence and aligns with our customer centric focus."

"We couldn't find a more perfect partner in joining the T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. team in continued growth and expansion within the U.S. marketplace. The collaboration of resources, talent and innovation will be a tremendous recipe for success expanding upon our existing capabilities" says Shelley Henderson, Vice President, Operations of Abelei Flavors, Inc. "We know that T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.'s leading-edge technology, flavor modulation, reaction & thermal processing will benefit our customers."

Marcia Arb, Vice President, Finance & Operations of Abelei Flavors Inc., affirmed "The approach that T. Hasegawa USA brings to customer responsiveness and order fulfillment is remarkable. I know our customers will benefit from their expertise in supply chain management. The customer-first vision and culture that both companies share through quality, operations, technology & innovation will continue to provide world class service and capabilities to our valued customers."

Learn more about the history of T. Hasegawa and explore the company's full collection of flavors at www.thasegawa.com.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

Media Contacts:

Collin Whitley

Rocket Launch PR

for T. Hasegawa USA

(714) 694-7393

SOURCE T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.