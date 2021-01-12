T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. Acquires Mission Flavor & Fragrances, Inc.

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29, 2020, T. Hasegawa USA Inc. acquired Mission Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. The purchase fits into T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.'s strategy to broaden its flavor portfolio within dairy, bakery, plant-based alternatives, fruit-filling and confectionary categories.

Tom Damiano, CEO, T. Hasegawa USA, Inc., states "The acquisition of Mission Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. expands our technical capabilities and overall flavor portfolio so we can better serve our customers. We welcome their entire team, which is well known for its customer service excellence and aligns with our customer centric focus."

"We couldn't find a more perfect partner in joining the T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. team in continued growth and expansion within the U.S. marketplace. The collaboration of resources, talent and innovation will be a tremendous recipe for success expanding upon our existing capabilities," says Patrick Imburgia, President, Mission Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. "We know that T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.'s leading-edge technology, flavor modulation, reaction & thermal processing will benefit our customers."

Paul Loskutoff, Vice President, Mission Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. affirmed, "the approach that T. Hasegawa USA brings to customer responsiveness and order fulfillment is remarkable. I know our customers will benefit from their expertise in supply chain management. The customer-first vision and culture that both companies share through quality, operations, technology & innovation will continue to provide world-class service and capabilities to our valued customers."

Learn more about the history and full collection of T. Hasegawa's flavors at www.thasegawa.com.

The Taffrail Group, LLC acted as advisors to T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. on the transaction.

Cody Peak Advisors, LLC acted as advisors to Mission Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. on the transaction

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

