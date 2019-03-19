T. Hasegawa USA reports 365 Days without a Lost Time Accident and Counting

Chris Grayson, Vice President of Operations, stated "Our safety team members and supervisors create a climate of safety and are devoted to operating by the best safety practices. We will not compromise safety for any reason! Our continuous improvement philosophy, along with our manufacturing processes, assures the customer of continuous improvement in the areas of productivity, product performance, customer satisfaction and cost."

T. Hasegawa has now achieved 365 days without a time lost accident at both of its manufacturing facilities in California. Ernesto Dominguez, Safety Manager, reveals "Safety is not just a word in our facilities it is part of our corporate culture. An action plan is built that addresses any potential issue and our team rallies to solve any issue so we can continue to be considered leaders in maintaining a safe and healthy workplace."

T. Hasegawa has the distinctive ability to create exceptional taste in food and beverages which not only deliver superior flavor in line with market demands but creates value. Our palette of unique ﬂavors are a direct reﬂection of our creativity and strong understanding of the market.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

Being a global top-10 ﬂavor and fragrance company, T. Hasegawa continues to pioneer the ﬂavor industry with a customer experience that is optimized to rapidly respond with technical expertise. We deliver superior products that meet all your requirements no matter how complex the demand. Recognizing that the food industry needs flexibility, we proactively listen to our customers' needs in an effort to develop better ways of delivering formulations that have excellent taste and aroma to fit form and function.

Doug Resh

Director Commercial Marketing

714-522-1900

dresh@thasegawa.com

