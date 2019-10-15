T-Mobile launches Broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) service with ESChat as its technology partner

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat today announces the launch of its Broadband Push-to-Talk service on the T-Mobile network. ESChat, the leading Broadband Push-to-Talk solution is now available on America's Un-Carrier. T-Mobile is offering ESChat to its business and government customers without interoperability restrictions, meaning ESChat customers purchasing via T-Mobile can communicate with ESChat users on any other wireless network.

T-Mobile will invoice customers on their monthly wireless bill, and its Customer Care team will handle Tier-1 customer support. T-Mobile has had a very successful soft launch over the past six months, and today's announcement coincides with ESChat's general availability on the Network. Pricing for T-Mobile's PTT service is $5.00 per month, and includes Secure Push-to-Talk, Live Location Tracking and Mapping and Secure Group Multimedia Messaging.

Unlike PTT offerings from other US Carriers, T-Mobile's Un-Carrier approach allows its Push-to-Talk service to communicate with compatible PTT users on other carriers without the need for hardware gateways or special software versions. T-Mobile PTT users can communicate from anywhere in the world, while using WiFi or while roaming.

T-Mobile's PTT service supports Android and iOS smartphones, a limited selection of 'basic' phones, and Windows PCs. In addition, all other components of the ESChat ecosystem are also available to T-Mobile customers. These components include Land Mobile Radio (LMR) integration using RoIP, ISSI and AIS interfaces, mission critical call recording/logging using SIPREC or span-port interfaces, and CAD and Console interfaces using CSSI and AIS.

"We are very pleased to be T-Mobile's technology partner as they enter the Push-to-Talk market," said Judy King, Director of Sales, ESChat. "The combination of ESChat's experience and widespread adoption throughout North America, along with T-Mobile's Un-Carrier approach will create a carrier PTT offering that is unique in the US marketplace. T-Mobile has already experienced market success during their soft launch across numerous market verticals, and we look forward to continued growth with general availability".

About ESChat:

ESChat (www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent Secure Push to Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia (text and image) messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. ESChat is approved for U.S. military operational use by the Defense Information Systems Agency ("DISA"). ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution, and enhanced by Quality of Service, Priority and Preemption ("QPP") available to FirstNet subscribers. ESChat also supports Quality of Service ("QoS") and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks.

Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band..

