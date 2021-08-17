T-Pain and Olivia Culpo To Compete In First-Ever LG InstaView Cooking Battle, Live On Twitch

Hosted by Foodbeast Kitchen League's Elie Ayrouth, the Challenge debuts with its first cook-off starring multi-platinum-selling recording artist (and author of soon-to-be-released cocktail cookbook Can I Mix You Drink? ) T-Pain and supermodel, actress and restaurant owner Olivia Culpo. Throughout the two-hour match-up, the audience will control the fate of the competitors as they go head-to-head to see which rookie will earn their first Kitchen League win. Assisting T-Pain with on-the-spot coaching will be Kitchen League competitor HyperRPG's Malika Lim, while Olivia will get expert support from Kitchen League's Chef Leon Brunson as fans decide what surprise challenges, tools and ingredients to throw the contestants' way.

Players will show off their 'homestyle' while creating a signature cocktail, appetizer, entrée, and dessert — all with the aid of LG's exclusive appliance features and cooking technologies, including knock-on InstaView glass panels on LG ranges and fridges that light up so you can see inside, Air Fry and Air Sous Vide cooking technology for next-level cooking and slow-melting Craft Ice™ for elegant drinks right at home. Each round will be judged by Foodbeast creators on taste, presentation and creativity.

"Food - and cooking - have always been a big part of my life," said model, actress and restaurateur Olivia Culpo. " I'm also super competitive, so T-Pain better watch out! I love how LG's InstaView appliances make it so easy. The Air Fry feature is truly life-changing!"

Musician, rapper and producer T-Pain remarked, "The LG Homestyle Challenge really feels like coming home. I grew up eating my mom's amazing cooking, and I love gaming and streaming from the crib on Twitch. I can't wait to show off my style in the LG kitchen and crush Olivia Culpo in this competition." T-Pain, when asked about LG's Craft Ice stated, "Look, it's no secret that I like a good drink, and that beautiful LG Craft Ice takes it to the next level."

"The LG Homestyle Challenge is all about having fun in the kitchen and celebrates people's creative cooking styles in an interactive, never-before-seen way all made possible with LG InstaView kitchen appliances," explains Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "As the first home appliance brand to activate on Twitch, LG is reinventing the playbook when it comes to showing how its appliances help elevate everyday meals, offering an entertaining experience that aims to inspire people to join the fun at home."

Providing the competitive entertainment that Twitch viewers crave, LG, Twitch, and Foodbeast have created an interactive experience custom-built for the Twitch community. Viewers can tap into the interactivity that's native to Twitch, using community engagement tools to vote in each round, launch exciting sabotages, or unlock protections for each player. Twitch creators will engage their entire community while giving viewers a stake in the action of their favorite streams.

"Chefs and foodies have increasingly turned to Twitch to share their love of cooking with engaged communities worldwide," says Sarah Iooss, Head of Sales for the Americas at Twitch. "We're thrilled to promote with LG and Foodbeast as they create immersive events that speak to the passions of these communities and tap into the competitive spirit that thrives on Twitch. By showcasing Twitch creators, like Foodbeast's Kitchen League team, we're able to highlight branded experiences that will authentically resonate with the Twitch community."

By activating on media channels such as Twitch, LG is tapping into themes of joy and entertainment to reinvent the way consumers spend time in the kitchen. This is LG's first home appliance activation on Twitch. Future celebrity cooking battles will be announced later this year. LG can also be found on Twitch with its Only on OLED series of celebrity gaming showdowns featuring LG OLED TVs . The first battle aired in May with multi-platinum-selling music mogul DJ Khaled and actor Megan Fox.

LG – America's most reliable line of home appliances* – offers a selection of LG InstaView ranges and refrigerators in a variety of configurations and finishes to fit any homestyle. Each features LG's iconic InstaView glass panel that lights up with two quick knocks so you can see inside. New this year are LG InstaView slide-in ranges that offer the best in versatility and functionality with features like Air Fry, Air Sous Vide and ProBake™ Convection to help expand your cooking skills no matter what you're craving. The first to offer slow-melting, round ice made automatically along with cubed and crushed varieties, LG InstaView refrigerators models with Craft Ice elevate coffees, cocktails and more right at home.

