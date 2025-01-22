T. ROWE PRICE ADDS INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE FOR FIXED INCOME

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group

Jan 22, 2025, 09:45 ET

Jeff Helsing appointed to newly created position to drive commercial engagement across fixed income asset class

BALTIMORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --  T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced that it has hired Jeff Helsing as Institutional Business Development (IBD) Executive, Fixed Income, a new role. He will report to Doug Greenstein, the Head of US Institutional Business Development in T. Rowe Price's Americas institutional division.

In this newly created position, Jeff will work in close partnership with Chris Tarui, Head of US Consultant Relations and OCIO as well as Americas Central and West Coast (US and Canada) Relationship Managers. Jeff will be directly responsible for working with institutional investors to help deliver a full range of fixed income solutions and will work closely with colleagues in sales, client service, consultant relations, investments, and product -- including Oak Hill Advisors (OHA).

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Helsing served as a Senior Product Manager at Western Asset Management. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at PIMCO in both Portfolio Specialist and Portfolio Manager capacities. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff to T. Rowe Price," said Greenstein. "With nearly 25 years of experience in the industry, Jeff's extensive knowledge and expertise in fixed income will be invaluable as we continue to expand our distribution capabilities within the asset class. We are excited to integrate him into our Americas team and the broader Fixed Income investment division, and we look forward leveraging his depth of experience to drive new opportunities for our clients."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, InstagramLinkedInXYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES SPECIAL EDITION OF "THE ANGLE" PODCAST FOCUSING ON EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES SPECIAL EDITION OF "THE ANGLE" PODCAST FOCUSING ON EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announce the launch of a new feature "The Angle," an investment-themed ...
T. ROWE PRICE CAPITAL APPRECIATION FUND ESTABLISHES NEW RECORD FOR PERFORMANCE CONSISTENCY

T. ROWE PRICE CAPITAL APPRECIATION FUND ESTABLISHES NEW RECORD FOR PERFORMANCE CONSISTENCY

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, announced that, as of the close of 2024, the T. Rowe...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics