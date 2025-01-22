T. ROWE PRICE ADDS INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE FOR FIXED INCOME

In this newly created position, Jeff will work in close partnership with Chris Tarui, Head of US Consultant Relations and OCIO as well as Americas Central and West Coast (US and Canada) Relationship Managers. Jeff will be directly responsible for working with institutional investors to help deliver a full range of fixed income solutions and will work closely with colleagues in sales, client service, consultant relations, investments, and product -- including Oak Hill Advisors (OHA).

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Helsing served as a Senior Product Manager at Western Asset Management. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at PIMCO in both Portfolio Specialist and Portfolio Manager capacities. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff to T. Rowe Price," said Greenstein. "With nearly 25 years of experience in the industry, Jeff's extensive knowledge and expertise in fixed income will be invaluable as we continue to expand our distribution capabilities within the asset class. We are excited to integrate him into our Americas team and the broader Fixed Income investment division, and we look forward leveraging his depth of experience to drive new opportunities for our clients."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice.com/newsroom .

OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group