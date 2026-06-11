T. ROWE PRICE ADDS NEW EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND TO CAPITAL APPRECIATION SUITE

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Market Opportunities ETF is the third exchange traded fund added to the strategy's suite of offerings and the 33rd ETF for the firm overall

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today the addition of the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Market Opportunities ETF (Ticker: TPUT). TPUT is the third exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the firm's Capital Appreciation suite of funds. The fully transparent ETF began trading on the NYSE Arca today.

Using a put-write strategy, TPUT seeks to deliver additional income over money markets while investing in equities at statistically favorable times. Leveraging the dynamic asset allocation model of the Capital Appreciation strategy, the ETF is designed as a solution for the excess investable cash that investors hold and want to ultimately deploy into equities. TPUT's expense ratio is 0.25%.

The fund is managed by seven investment professionals from T. Rowe Price Investment Management (TRPIM), including David Giroux, CFA®, an award-winning1 portfolio manager of the U.S. Capital Appreciation Strategy. The experienced roster of co-portfolio managers accompanying Giroux include:

Farris Shuggi, CFA ® , head of Quantitative Equity, TRPIM, co-portfolio manager

, head of Quantitative Equity, TRPIM, co-portfolio manager Kevin Klassen, CFA ® , head of Quantitative Company Research, co-portfolio manager

, head of Quantitative Company Research, co-portfolio manager Justin Olsen, CFA ® , co-portfolio manager

, co-portfolio manager Vivek Rajeswaran, CFA ® , co-portfolio manager

, co-portfolio manager Michael Signore, co-portfolio manager

Brian Solomon, CFA®, co-portfolio manager

Aligned to the Capital Appreciation approach to maximize returns while minimizing risks, TPUT joins two other ETFs within the strategy's suite of offerings: The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF, which debuted in 2023, and the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF, which launched last year.

This new multi-asset ETF joins T. Rowe Price's lineup of active ETFs, that also includes 22 equity ETFs and 10 fixed income offerings, with the total assets under management for the firm's active ETFs now surpassing $25 billion. Each ETF delivers key features associated with ETFs such as tax efficiency, more competitive expense ratios, and the flexibility to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day. Portfolio managers follow the firm's rigorous research practice of asking better questions, as they strive to deliver better investment outcomes for clients.

QUOTES:

Tim Coyne, Global Head of ETFs

"Today's addition of the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Market Opportunities ETF furthers the momentum and strength of our active ETF lineup. Building on the proven strengths of the Capital Appreciation strategy, TPUT introduces another forward-thinking solution designed to help meet our clients' diverse portfolio needs."

David Giroux, Portfolio Manager:

"Through TPUT, we're able to offer clients access to another solution that harnesses our team's distinct capabilities and deep expertise – this time by leveraging our dynamic asset allocation model in a put-write strategy. In today's market, as many investors consider how to best manage sideline cash, this innovative ETF affords a compelling way to make cash work smarter—providing disciplined risk management, enhanced yield and the potential for long-term capital growth at moments of opportunity."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amid evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information visit troweprice.com. Read it carefully.

ETFs are bought and sold at market prices, not net asset value (NAV). Investors generally incur the cost of the spread between the prices at which shares are bought and sold. Buying and selling shares may result in brokerage commissions which will reduce returns.

1 David Giroux is a seven-time nominee and three-time winner of Morningstar's annual Outstanding Portfolio Manager award.

Established in 1988, the Morningstar Outstanding Portfolio Manager of the Year award recognizes portfolio managers who demonstrate excellent investment skill and the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors. Award winners are chosen based on research and in-depth qualitative evaluation by Morningstar's Manager Research Group. To qualify for the award, managers' funds must have not only posted impressive returns for the year, but the managers also must have a record of delivering outstanding long-term risk-adjusted performance and of aligning their interests with shareholders'. Managers' funds must currently have a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold or Silver. David Giroux won the award for Allocation Funds in 2012 and Allocation/Alternative Funds in 2017.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc., including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Morningstar's Manager Research Group produces various ratings including the Morningstar Analyst Rating for funds and the Morningstar Quantitative Rating for funds. The Analyst Rating is derived from a qualitative assessment process performed by a manager research analyst, whereas the Morningstar Quantitative Rating uses a machine-learning model based on the decision-making processes of Morningstar's analysts, their past ratings decisions, and the data used to support those decisions. In both cases, the ratings are forward-looking assessments and include assumptions of future events, which may or may not occur or may differ significantly from what was assumed. The Analyst Ratings and Quantitative Ratings are statements of opinions, subject to change, are not to be considered as guarantees, and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

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SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group