T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

T. Rowe Price Group

08 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/newsroom.

Chief Executive Officer and President Rob Sharps, Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis, and Head of Global Investments Eric Veiel will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8–8:45 a.m. ET. To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit investors.troweprice.com.

Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's Investor Relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on FacebookInstagramLinkedInXYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Releases in Similar Topics

