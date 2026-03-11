T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2026

News provided byT. Rowe Price Group
Mar 11, 2026, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced February month-end assets under management of $1.80 trillion. Net outflows for February 2026 were $5.3 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2026, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
(in billions)
|
2/28/2026
|
1/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Equity
|
$ 868
|
$ 879
|
$ 879
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
216
|
213
|
212
|
Multi-asset
|
660
|
646
|
627
|
Alternatives
|
59
|
59
|
58
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,803
|
$ 1,797
|
$ 1,776
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 593
|
$ 580
|
$ 561
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
