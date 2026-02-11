T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2026

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced January month-end assets under management of $1.80 trillion. Net outflows for January 2026 were $5.2 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2026, and for the prior year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of

(in billions)

1/31/2026

12/31/2025





 Equity

$               879

$            879

 Fixed income, including money market

213

212

 Multi-asset

646

627

 Alternatives

59

58

Total assets under management

$            1,797

$         1,776





Target date retirement portfolios

$               580

$            56

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE 

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

