EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF CONNECTIVITY, AI, AND DISRUPTION WITH T-MOBILE CEO SRINI GOPALAN

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price out now

BALTIMORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price," an investment-themed podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets and featuring executives from some of the world's leading companies.

In the newest episode, host Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, sits down with Srini Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer of T‑Mobile, one of the largest and fastest‑growing wireless carriers in the United States.

Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile

Drawing on his global career across India, Europe, and the United States, Gopalan reflects on leadership, capital allocation, and the importance of continuously widening differentiation in a highly competitive industry. He also discusses T‑Mobile's expansion in rural markets, enterprise and government services, and its pioneering work to eliminate wireless dead zones through satellite connectivity.

"This conversation underscored how quickly the lines between technology, infrastructure, and competitive advantage are shifting," said Eric Veiel. "Srini's willingness to talk openly about both using AI to disrupt others, and the risk of being disrupted themselves, made for a particularly thoughtful and forward‑looking discussion. What stood out most was his focus on continuously widening differentiation, and how network quality, customer experience, and emerging technologies like AI work together in a highly competitive industry."

This is the eleventh episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The first ten episodes, also available now, featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI; and Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly. "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the artificial intelligence, health care innovation, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, and more recently taking a closer look at the future of the energy sector, speaking with experts across T. Rowe Price about the key themes shaping tomorrow's energy landscape.

"The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group