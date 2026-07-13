T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2026

BALTIMORE, Md., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced June month-end assets under management of $1.89 trillion. Net inflows for June 2026 were $0.8 billion, including a large subadvised equity inflow. Net outflows for the quarter-ended June 2026 were $6.5 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.5 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of (in billions)

6/30/2026

5/31/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

















Equity

$ 919

$ 919

$ 810

$ 879 Fixed income, including money market

222

221

215

212 Multi-asset

690

691

625

627 Alternatives

62

61

60

58 Total assets under management

$ 1,893

$ 1,892

$ 1,710

$ 1,776

















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 622

$ 623

$ 561

$ 561

Q2 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL

T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:









Public Relations

Investor Relations Arminta Plater

Linsley Carruth 410-577-2813

410-345-3717

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group