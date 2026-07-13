T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2026

News provided byT. Rowe Price Group
Jul 13, 2026, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Md., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced June month-end assets under management of $1.89 trillion. Net inflows for June 2026 were $0.8 billion, including a large subadvised equity inflow. Net outflows for the quarter-ended June 2026 were $6.5 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.5 billion of manager-driven distributions.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
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As of
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(in billions)
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6/30/2026
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5/31/2026
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3/31/2026
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12/31/2025
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Equity
|
$ 919
|
$ 919
|
$ 810
|
$ 879
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
222
|
221
|
215
|
212
|
Multi-asset
|
690
|
691
|
625
|
627
|
Alternatives
|
62
|
61
|
60
|
58
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,893
|
$ 1,892
|
$ 1,710
|
$ 1,776
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 622
|
$ 623
|
$ 561
|
$ 561
Q2 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.
OTHER MATTERS
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
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T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:
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Public Relations
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Investor Relations
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Arminta Plater
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Linsley Carruth
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410-577-2813
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410-345-3717
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group
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