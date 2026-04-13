T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2026

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T. Rowe Price Group

Apr 13, 2026, 08:36 ET

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced March month-end assets under management of $1.71 trillion. Net outflows for March 2026 were $3.2 billion and for the quarter-ended March 2026 were $13.7 billion. Quarterly net flows include $0.9 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of

(in billions)

3/31/2026

2/28/2026

12/31/2025

 Equity

$               810

$            868

$            879

 Fixed income, including money market

215

216

212

 Multi-asset

625

660

627

 Alternatives

60

59

58

Total assets under management

$            1,710

$         1,803

$         1,776

Target date retirement portfolios

$               561

$            593

$            561

Q1 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.   The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day.  To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.71 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

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