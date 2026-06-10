T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2026

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group

Jun 10, 2026, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced May month-end assets under management of $1.89 trillion. Net inflows for May 2026 were $3.3 billion, including a large defined contribution target date inflow.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of

(in billions)

5/31/2026

4/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025








 Equity

$              919

$            882

$            810

$           879

 Fixed income, including money market

221

218

215

212

 Multi-asset

691

665

625

627

 Alternatives

61

60

60

58

Total assets under management

$            1,892

$         1,825

$         1,710

$       1,776








Target date retirement portfolios

$               623

$            599

$            561

$          561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

T. ROWE PRICE MARKS 50 YEARS OF MONEY MARKET AND TAX-FREE MUTUAL FUNDS

T. ROWE PRICE MARKS 50 YEARS OF MONEY MARKET AND TAX-FREE MUTUAL FUNDS

T. Rowe Price, a premier global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, is marking 2026 with the 50th anniversaries for two mutual...
T. ROWE PRICE PODCAST EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS KEY LESSONS FOR INVESTORS ON PROCESS, DISCIPLINE, AND BETTER DECISIONS

T. ROWE PRICE PODCAST EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS KEY LESSONS FOR INVESTORS ON PROCESS, DISCIPLINE, AND BETTER DECISIONS

What can investors learn from stronger decision-making habits, including the role of discipline, self-awareness, and maintaining an explicit process? ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics