T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2026

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced May month-end assets under management of $1.89 trillion. Net inflows for May 2026 were $3.3 billion, including a large defined contribution target date inflow.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of (in billions)

5/31/2026

4/30/2026

3/31/2026 12/31/2025















Equity

$ 919

$ 882

$ 810 $ 879 Fixed income, including money market

221

218

215 212 Multi-asset

691

665

625 627 Alternatives

61

60

60 58 Total assets under management

$ 1,892

$ 1,825

$ 1,710 $ 1,776















Target date retirement portfolios

$ 623

$ 599

$ 561 $ 561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group