T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2026

News provided byT. Rowe Price Group
Jun 10, 2026, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced May month-end assets under management of $1.89 trillion. Net inflows for May 2026 were $3.3 billion, including a large defined contribution target date inflow.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2026, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
(in billions)
|
5/31/2026
|
4/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Equity
|
$ 919
|
$ 882
|
$ 810
|
$ 879
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
221
|
218
|
215
|
212
|
Multi-asset
|
691
|
665
|
625
|
627
|
Alternatives
|
61
|
60
|
60
|
58
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,892
|
$ 1,825
|
$ 1,710
|
$ 1,776
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 623
|
$ 599
|
$ 561
|
$ 561
OTHER MATTERS
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group
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