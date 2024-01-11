T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2023

BALTIMORE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.45 trillion as of December 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $9.4 billion for December 2023, and $28.3 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2023, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $81.8 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

12/31/2023

11/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

















Equity

$ 744

$ 717

$ 690

$ 664 Fixed income, including money market

170

168

169

167 Multi-asset

483

462

440

400 Alternatives

48

47

47

44 Total assets under management

$ 1,445

$ 1,394

$ 1,346

$ 1,275

Target date retirement products

$ 408

$ 391

$ 372

$ 334 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

















Q4 2023 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q4 2023 earnings on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group