T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2024

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.54 trillion as of March 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows were $1.2 billion for March 2024 and $8.0 billion for the quarter-ended March 2024.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

3/31/2024

2/29/2024

12/31/2023













Equity

$ 803

$ 785

$ 744 Fixed income, including money market

171

169

170 Multi-asset

520

504

483 Alternatives

48

48

48 Total assets under management

$ 1,542

$ 1,506

$ 1,445













Target date retirement products

$ 443

$ 428

$ 408 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment











Q1 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2024 earnings on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.54 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group