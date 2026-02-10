T. ROWE PRICE SURVEY FINDS CHARITABLE GIVING PLANNING CAN STRENGTHEN ADVISOR AND CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS

Investors want more help from their advisors with charitable giving—and those who receive it report higher satisfaction, trust, and loyalty

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, has published a new white paper, "The Generosity Effect: Advisor Engagement in Charitable Giving Among High-Net-Worth and Affluent Investors." As investors increasingly seek advice that goes beyond portfolio construction and performance, the new research highlights charitable giving conversations as an under-realized aspect of financial planning. According to the study, 76% of investor respondents indicate they want philanthropic guidance from their financial advisor, but only 36% say they receive it, signaling a significant opportunity for deeper engagement. Further, of investors receiving charitable giving support, advisor satisfaction is strikingly high – as 87% report higher satisfaction with their advisors, and the majority report higher trust and loyalty.

The research summarizes qualitative and quantitative results from a national survey of 100 financial advisors, and more than 500 high-net-worth investors and high-income investors. The results shed light on how charitable giving motivations, behaviors, and unmet expectations are shaping the modern advice relationship.

Key insights from the study include:

Advisors who proactively engage clients on charitable giving report tangible business benefits: 67% see enhanced trust among clients; 54% experience improved client retention; and 32% uncover hidden assets among clients as a direct result of their work with clients on charitable giving.





Younger high-net worth investors (ages 25-49) stand out as the most purpose-driven and receptive to philanthropic guidance: 75% want their advisor to proactively bring up charitable giving, and the vast majority say their family is very likely to stay with an advisor who raises the topic of charitable giving in their engagements.





Sixty-one percent of investors surveyed lack a consistently applied, formal, and structured process in their giving. Most still handle charitable decisions independently or through other professionals like accountants or attorneys, pinpointing an opportunity for greater advisor-client engagement.

"Our research shows that charitable giving conversations can transform the advice relationship—almost all investors surveyed report greater satisfaction, and advisors reported measurable gains in trust, referrals, and retention," said Emily Barczak, Insights Director, T. Rowe Price U.S. Intermediaries Advisor Engagement. "Philanthropy should not be a point of disconnect between advisors and their clients; it's an opportunity to deepen relationships across generations as advisors help investors clarify their motivations, understand options and build giving strategies that reflect their values.

To better facilitate these conversations, the study shows advisors value resources that make it easier for them to confidently raise the topic, sustain productive discussions, and connect charitable planning with client goals. This includes client-ready materials, case studies, and formal training or continuing education. Recognizing this need for practical tools and guidance, T. Rowe Price has developed "The Generosity Effect" program, comprising multiple resources, including an advisor workbook, interactive white label client worksheet, and other advisor and investor support materials, that can help advisors work with clients to gain clarity in their purpose for giving and organize a giving plan.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group