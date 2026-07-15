T. ROWE PRICE EXPLORES WHAT INVESTORS CAN LEARN FROM HILTON WORLDWIDE'S GROWTH MODEL AND VIRTUOUS BRAND FLYWHEEL

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price features a conversation with Hilton Worldwide President and CEO Chris Nassetta on customer loyalty, business growth, culture, and how the travel experience is evolving

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can investors learn from Hilton's evolution into a capital-light, brand-led global business, and what should they watch as travel companies use loyalty, scale, and technology to deepen customer relationships?

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO of Hilton Worldwide and Eric Veiel, President, Co-Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price

In the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price," Eric Veiel, President, Co-Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, speaks with Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton Worldwide, about his leadership journey and how one of the world's most recognized hospitality companies has continued to evolve through major business cycles, increasing competition, and changing consumer expectations.

Veiel and Nassetta discuss the leadership lessons Nassetta has drawn from nearly two decades at the helm of Hilton Worldwide, including navigating crises impacting consumer and business travel, a rapidly evolving competitive landscape, and serving symbiotic customer bases of travelers and franchisees. The conversation explores how Nassetta thinks about company culture, long-term decision-making, customer focus, and disciplined execution, as well as how his early experience in real estate development and finance shaped his approach to building resilient businesses and leading through change.

"Chris brought a valuable perspective to several themes investors are watching closely, including the durability of asset-light business models, the power of loyalty programs, and how leading consumer brands can use technology to strengthen customer engagement," said Veiel. "Listeners will hear how Hilton's scale, extensive brand portfolio, and network spanning more than 9,200 properties with 1.3 million rooms across nearly 144 countries and territories come together as a virtuous flywheel for customers. Listeners will also hear how AI is beginning to make travel experiences more personalized and responsive. It's a useful conversation for investors looking to understand global consumer and travel businesses."

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including artificial intelligence, health care innovation, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, the key themes shaping tomorrow's energy landscape, and more recently taking a closer look at the future of AI integration at work.

This is the sixteenth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The series' previous episodes, also available now, have featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI; Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly; Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile; Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company; Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO, & President of Northrop Grumman; David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; and Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel. "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

"The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fifth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.89 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group