T2 Systems Launches T2 MobilePay, Powered by TEXT2PARK®

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking technology leader T2 Systems has partnered with mobile payment provider TEZ, developers of TEXT2PARK®, to launch T2 MobilePay, a mobile parking payment solution that provides users a simple and convenient way to pay for parking on their smartphones while empowering operators to own their data and generate revenue.

With no apps to download, MobilePay is the simplest and easiest-to-use solution for mobile parking payments. Users simply text an SMS short code or scan a QR code to access an online payment portal through a web browser. Then, their license plates and payment information are automatically saved for future visits – without having to create an account.

For parking operators, MobilePay integrates T2's robust Iris™ parking management software and industry-leading T2 Luke® Pay Stations with TEXT2PARK's turnkey mobile payment functionality to record all transaction data in a single system, providing consistent enforcement and reporting. Additionally, T2 and TEXT2PARK® give operators complete control and ownership of their parking activity and customer data.

"In today's market, generating revenue, offering end users touchless solutions, and owning customer data are of utmost importance to parking operations," said Michael Hamilton, VP, Product Management for T2 Systems. "T2 is thrilled to partner with TEZ to check all three of these boxes for our customers with T2 MobilePay, further enhancing the value of the Iris platform."

While operators using MobilePay still have the ability to leverage existing third-party parking app services, the solution provides another sales channel to generate revenue and maintain control of customer data. For example, MobilePay can be used to send real-time, geotargeted online messages to users. Operators are also able to add their own branding to their MobilePay portal and digital receipts for a customized experience.

"The contactless revolution continues. With app-free, SMS-based TEXT2PARK® and T2's industry-leading Iris™ software, T2 and TEZ have delivered two best-in-class solutions that forge a new standard for mobile payments in parking and mobility. Imagine a pay station in your customer's hand," said Steve Resnick, Chief Revenue Officer at TEZ. "We did, and we believe we have created an unsurpassed value-proposition for operators, clients, and customers alike. We are very excited to partner with T2 in delivering the industry's most technology-forward, customer-friendly, and transparent mobile solution available."

About T2 Systems

T2 is the largest provider of parking, transportation, and mobility solutions in North America. With over 25 years in business T2 now serves more than 1,700 customers and maintains the largest Customer Community with over 5,000 active members. T2's open technology and best practices are used to process over 2 billion US dollars annually, and the company's PARCS, Permits, Enforcement, Pay Stations, and Professional Services capabilities are renowned for innovation and reliability. T2 solutions help universities, municipalities, operators, healthcare campuses, and transportation hubs generate revenue and operate efficiently with integrated solutions featuring touchless and contactless options. From curbside management to gateless, from mobile payments to transportation demand management, T2 strives to make every trip a smooth journey by streamlining the parking, mobility, and transportation experience with technology solutions that help organizations manage resources, achieve goals, and empower consumers with choices.

About TEZ

TEZ is a pioneering software developer that creates app-free, cloud-based mobile solutions, to enhance end-user customer experiences in the parking and hospitality industries. By digitizing service with TEXT2PARK®, SMS Valet®, PERMIT2PARK® and TEXT4SERVICE®, operators and owners of commercial real estate speed up service, automate processes and streamline their operations, generating more revenue. Founded in 2011 by the team that created and patented market-disrupting restaurant paging systems, TEZ platforms offer real-time reporting and dashboard analytics capacities and a comprehensive digital audit trail to maximize accountability and profitability in a simple SaaS interface. For more information, follow TEZ on LinkedIn or visit www.tezhq.com.

